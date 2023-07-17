The Greg Loughman Trio Comes to The Spire Center for Performing Arts in September

The performance is on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

The Greg Loughman Trio Comes to The Spire Center for Performing Arts in September

Grammy-nominated jazz pianist Greg Loughman will lead The Greg Loughman Trio at the Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Thursday, September 7, 2023. Loughman (bass/composer/bandleader) will be joined by Anastassiya Petrova (piano) and Tyson Jackson (drums). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, July 15, at 6 AM, at Spirecenter.org. The show is presented as part of the Eastern Bank Lobby Jazz Series. 

Greg Loughman is one of the busiest bassists in the New England jazz scene and beyond. 

Leading the Greg Loughman trio allows Loughman the opportunity to showcase compositions and arrangements that are melodically engaging and rhythmically driving with subtle and complex undercurrents. 

Loughman "delivers not only the foundation, but also intriguing, melodic, cleanly stated solos" declares Bill Donaldson, Cadence Magazine. 

Expect to hear interesting takes on the Great American Songbook, intriguing original compositions, and some deft settings of pop tunes, Beach Boys, Bob Marley, and others.

Loughman will be joined by the stellar musicianship of Anastassiya Petrova on piano, who has recently been hired to play in saxophonist Chris Potter's group and has played with many other musicians throughout the world. Drummer Tyson Jackson completes the trio on drums; Tyson has performed with Tia Fuller, Catherine Russel, Joey Alexander, and many other top talents. 

In addition to their busy performing careers in New England and beyond, each member of the trio teaches at Berklee College of Music, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tickets for The Greg Loughman Trio at The Spire Center for Performing Arts are $15 and go on sale Saturday, July 15, at 6 AM, at Click Here. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA.  The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue. 




Recommended For You