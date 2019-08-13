The Franklin Performing Arts Company Will Host MATILDA Master Class Featuring Clay Thomson

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) is excited to host a Matilda-themed Dance Master Class with original Broadway cast member Clay Thomson on Thursday, August 29 at the Franklin School for the Performing Arts at 38 Main Street in Franklin, MA. Thomson will be returning to Franklin in the fall to choreograph FPAC's production of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical.

There will be a Beginning/Intermediate level class (minimum age 9) from 4:00-5:30 pm and an Intermediate/Advanced level class from 6:00-8:00 pm. Students will learn choreography from the Broadway production with Clay Thomson. The Beginning/Intermediate class is $25, the Intermediate/Advanced class is $30, and both classes together are $40.

Currently appearing in KING KONG on Broadway, Clay Thomson started out as a competitive gymnast at the age of four, which eventually led him into the performing arts. At age twelve, Clay joined the Cameron Mackintosh/NETworks tour of Oliver!.

After Clay completed his freshman year at Pennsylvania State University studying Musical Theatre, Clay toured the U.S, Canada, and Japan with the Broadway First National Tour of West Side Story as A-rab. Soon after returning from tour, he made his Broadway debut in Disney's Newsies, playing Spot Conlon. After that, he was cast in the Original Broadway cast of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical.

In 2014, Clay left Matilda to perform in New York City Center Encores' productions of Little Me and The Most Happy Fella. Clay has also made numerous television appearances, performing on shows such as Dancing with the Stars, The 2013 TONY Awards, The 2012 and 2013 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, The Late Show with David Letterman, The View, Good Morning America, Good Afternoon America, and more.

Clay has taught master classes around the U.S, including classes at Broadway Dance Center, Broadway Artists Alliance NYC, Camp Broadway, Broadway Workshop, Broadway Classroom, and dozens of high schools, dance studios and universities all around the country. He is featured in the viral YouTube video #CupsTapDance as well as his most recent appearance in The Happy Tap Dance #TAPPY.

To reserve a spot in the Master Class, call 508-528-8668. Follow Franklin Performing Arts Company on Facebook, Instagram (@franklin.performing.arts.co), Twitter (@fpac_online), and YouTube.





