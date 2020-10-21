The Franklin Performing Arts Company Presents YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

The show will run October 17-25th under the Dean Bank Tent at THE BLACK BOX.

The Franklin Performing Arts Company will present You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, October 17-25th under the Dean Bank Tent at THE BLACK BOX.

With socially distanced staging, Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship. The charming music and humorous vignettes brought to life by the beloved Peanuts characters, offer the laughs and entertainment we need right about now.

Featuring an all-star FPAC cast including Nick Paone as Snoopy, Katie Gray as Lucy, Austin Davy as Schroeder, Tim Ayres-Kerr as Linus, Ali Funkhouser as Sally, and featuring Julian DiChiara as Charlie Brown.

Directed by Raye Lynn Mercer with musical direction by Hallie Wetzell, the production is creatively staged with the actors socially distanced. Audience seating will be socially distanced and face coverings are required.

For tickets and more information, visit www.THEBLACKBOXonline.com or call the box office at 508-528-3370.

Based on the Comic Strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz / Book, Music and Lyrics by Clark Gesner / Originally Produced in New York by Arthur Whitelaw and Gene Persson / Originally Directed in New York by Joseph Hardy

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com

Shows View More Boston Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You