The Franklin Performing Arts Company Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
Performances run November 18-20.
The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will continue their exciting 2022-23 season with the stage adaptation of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time running November 18-20 at THE BLACK BOX.
15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now, it is seven minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor's dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.
Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play, this adaptation by Simon Stephens of Mark Haddon's popular novel will be directed for the FPAC stage by Nick Paone. A former Equity actor, Paone has performed with and directed for FPAC extensively, including starring roles in Sweeney Todd, The Sound of Music, The Music Man, Mary Poppins, and so many more. He is the creative mind behind and star of FPAC Holiday Productions favorite Humbug!. Paone has been on the drama faculty at the Franklin School for the Performing Arts and an actor and director at FPAC since 2001.
The production stars Noah Silverman as Christopher Boone. Silverman, a recent graduate of Penn State's prestigious musical theatre program, is returning to the role of Christopher for the third time, most recently at West Virginia Public Theatre. The cast also includes Kim Frigon, Charley Eastman, Mireille Eastman, Kellie Stamp, Bob Matson, Greg Leach, Colie Vancura, and Erin Lynch.
The Franklin Performing Arts Company at THE BLACK BOX is a professional Equity theater producing musicals, plays, and more, featuring Broadway stars, professional and regional performers, and emerging artists.
For tickets and more information, visit THEBLACKBOXonline.com or call the box office at 508-528-3370.
More Hot Stories For You
November 9, 2022
Share the joy of this classic tale with those you love this holiday season! Little Women: The Broadway Musical is directed by Ilyse Robbins. Music directed by Matthew Stern. Book by Allan Knee based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott. Lyrics by Mindi Dickstein. Music by Jason Howland. Performances run November 25 – December 23, 2022.
Bryn Boice Directs The Boston Premiere Of George Brant's INTO THE BREECHES! Presented By Hub Theatre Company Of Boston
November 9, 2022
Hub Theatre Company of Boston will close its 10th season with the Boston premiere of award-winning playwright George Brant's Into The Breeches!.
Concord Women's Chorus Presents SONGS OF PEACE AND PROMISE Concert
November 9, 2022
Concord Women's Chorus (CWC), fostering the power of women's voices in song, presents the holiday season concert “Songs of Peace and Promise,” on Saturday, December 17, 4 pm, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 81 Elm Street, Concord. The performance is conducted by CWC Artistic Director Jane Ring Frank, with accompaniment by Alexander Lane, piano, and Beth Welty, violin.
The Cape Symphony To Celebrate The Holidays With Annual Concert Tradition Featuring ViVA Trio & More
November 9, 2022
The Cape Symphony's joyful tradition will kick off the season with six Holiday on the Cape performances on December 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, offering a mix of the secular and the sacred, with popular songs, traditional carols, and an exclusive presentation of scenes from The Nutcracker.
North Shore Civic Ballet Launches Annual Holiday Auction To Train A New Generation Of Dancers
November 9, 2022
Finish your holiday shopping early this year and support the arts and dance. The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB), a nonprofit dance company based in Marblehead, Massachusetts, kicks off its annual holiday online auction on Friday, November 11.