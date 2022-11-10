The Franklin Performing Arts Company Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will continue their exciting 2022-23 season with the stage adaptation of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time running November 18-20 at THE BLACK BOX.

15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now, it is seven minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor's dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.

Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play, this adaptation by Simon Stephens of Mark Haddon's popular novel will be directed for the FPAC stage by Nick Paone. A former Equity actor, Paone has performed with and directed for FPAC extensively, including starring roles in Sweeney Todd, The Sound of Music, The Music Man, Mary Poppins, and so many more. He is the creative mind behind and star of FPAC Holiday Productions favorite Humbug!. Paone has been on the drama faculty at the Franklin School for the Performing Arts and an actor and director at FPAC since 2001.

The production stars Noah Silverman as Christopher Boone. Silverman, a recent graduate of Penn State's prestigious musical theatre program, is returning to the role of Christopher for the third time, most recently at West Virginia Public Theatre. The cast also includes Kim Frigon, Charley Eastman, Mireille Eastman, Kellie Stamp, Bob Matson, Greg Leach, Colie Vancura, and Erin Lynch.

The Franklin Performing Arts Company at THE BLACK BOX is a professional Equity theater producing musicals, plays, and more, featuring Broadway stars, professional and regional performers, and emerging artists.

For tickets and more information, visit THEBLACKBOXonline.com or call the box office at 508-528-3370.