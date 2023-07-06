The Eagles Set Final Tour Dates

Tickets On Sale Friday, July 14 at 10:00 AM Local Time.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

The Eagles Set Final Tour Dates

After more than 50 years of touring, and consistently selling out arenas and stadiums worldwide, the Eagles announced today that their upcoming “The Long Goodbye” will be the band’s final tour.

Thirteen shows will be initially announced. The first set of dates will begin this September and comes to UBS Arena at Belmont Park, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR, on September 20.

Tour Dates

Thursday, September 7 -   New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Monday, September 11 -  Boston, MA - TD Garden
Saturday, September 16 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Wednesday, September 20  -  Belmont Park, NY -        UBS Arena
Thursday, October 5 -      Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Monday, October 9 -        Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Friday, October 13 -         Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Tuesday, October 17 -      Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Thursday, November 2 -  Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Tuesday, November 7 -    Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Thursday, November 9 -   Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Tuesday, November 14 -  Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
Friday, November 17 -     St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

The Eagles’ long-time contemporaries and fellow Hall of Famers, Steely Dan, will be joining these historic shows and commemorating their own 50+ year career.

Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, July 12 for all announced shows. The general on-sale will start Friday, July 14 at 10:00 AM local time. 

During “The Long Goodbye,” the Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey - will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands. The tour is expected to continue into 2025. 

Over the band’s more than 50 years of touring, the Eagles have performed more than 1,000 concerts around the world, accounting for more than 15 million tickets. Eagles’ tours have consistently ranked in the Top 10 of both concert industry publications, Billboard and Pollstar.

In the Fall of 1971, the Eagles formed, pioneered, and personified a uniquely American musical style blending country, folk, R&B, rock, and pop sensibilities, and would go onto become one of the most creatively and commercially successful bands of all time.  In today’s faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band’s role as enduring musical icons. -

The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times.  They earned six GRAMMY Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their very first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

The band’s Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum.  Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum.  After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and earned two GRAMMY Awards for “New Kid In Town” and “Hotel California.”      

The “Long Goodbye” tour is proudly presented by Live Nation.



RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Boston-Area Playwrights Unite to Create Theatre in The Huntingtons 2023 Summer Workshop Li Photo
Boston-Area Playwrights Unite to Create Theatre in The Huntington's 2023 Summer Workshop Line-Up

Artistic Director Loretta Greco and The Huntington’s staff have announced the return of the Huntington Playwrighting Fellows Summer Workshop 2023 (July 15 – July 16, 2023).

2
Provincetown Theater Honors Craig Lucas, Chisa Hutchinson, and Ryan J. Haddad With Pr Photo
Provincetown Theater Honors Craig Lucas, Chisa Hutchinson, and Ryan J. Haddad With Provincetown American Playwright Awards

For their annual summer fundraiser, the Provincetown Theater in Provincetown, MA will present the 2023 Provincetown American Playwright Awards during a gala celebration at the Provincetown Inn on Sunday, August 13. Following such PAPA recipients as Michael R. Jackson, Paula Vogel, Doug Wright, and Terrence McNally, this year's honorees include three working playwrights whose talents have been invaluable to the evolution of contemporary theater in America.

3
Lowell Chamber Orchestra Announces Fifth Concert Season Photo
Lowell Chamber Orchestra Announces Fifth Concert Season

The Lowell Chamber Orchestra has officially announced its fifth season, which will be comprised of seven concerts starting in September of this year, and running all the way until June of next year.

4
White Heron Theatre Company Opens BLITHE SPIRIT July 10 Photo
White Heron Theatre Company Opens BLITHE SPIRIT July 10

White Heron Theatre Company of Nantucket will open it's first production of the 2023 summer season, Blithe Spirit, by Noël Coward (Present Laughter, Private Lives) and directed by Skip Greer. Greer returns to Nantucket after directing 2017's Outside Mullingar for White Heron.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

