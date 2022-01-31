The Dance Complex In Cambridge To Host DANCE NOW Boston in February

DANCE NOW Boston announced its 8th Season program, continuing its partnership with The Bang Group and choreographer David Parker for two weekends of performances on February 19th, 20th, 26th, and 27th, at the Dance Complex in Cambridge, MA. Saturday performances will take place at 8:00PM ET and Sunday performances will be at 7:00PM ET. Virtual tickets are also available for the final performance on Sunday, February 27th.

This year, The Bang Group will present excerpts from choreographer David Parker's original all-dance re-imagining of "Annie Get Your Gun" called "ShowDown" with recordings from the Irving Berlin classic. The performance unravels Berlin's "Annie Get Your Gun's" theme of a showdown between the sexes, the lure of show business and the juncture of love and ambition, reassembles them with grace and vigor into a wholly new experience.

"The goal of DANCE NOW Boston is to establish a creative bridge between NYC and Boston by commissioning Boston choreographers to create work for cabaret spaces as DANCE NOW NYC does for New Yorkers," explains The Bang Group choreographer David Parker. "We are thrilled to be able to bring these new pieces to audiences in Boston this year."

"DANCE NOW Boston has become a staple of our season here at The Dance Complex, and we're thrilled to see it arrive back in our Julie Ince Thompson Theatre for a two weekend run," said Peter DiMuro, executive artistic director of The Dance Complex. "Native son David Parker has steadfastly provided this platform for dance-makers here, creating exchanges with Boston and NYC. He's a loyal Boston dance citizen, never forsaking his hometown- while making a name for himself as a dance master in NY and around the world. Honored, too, to share the stage with my Boston colleagues in this venture."

Alexander Davis and Joy Davis, known as The Davis Sisters, will serve as hosts for the DANCE NOW Boston program; the duo will also perform pop-up vignettes between pieces which will include DANCE NOW Boston alumni.

Aysha Upchurch will join the Dance Complex stage for the DANCE NOW Boston program on February 26-27 with a piece she has titled "Tensile Joy." Aysha explains the performance as "an exploration into understanding what keeps me going, even when...life says I shouldn't. It is supernatural. It is fuel. It is unfailing. It is radical."

Kristin Wagner has also choreographed a piece for both weekends of performances, a piece she calls "Survival Aesthetics" (working title for a work-in-progress). Artists from Wagner's dance exchange "The Click" including Olivia Blaisdell, Katrina Conte, Rachel Linsky, Audrey MacLean, Frederick Moss, and Alexandria Nunweiler (February 19 & 20 only) perform in "Survival Aesthetics" which is as much a celebration of meaningless beauty as it is a rejection of the current wave of highly intellectual art. In this work-in-progress, choreographer Kristin Wagner pulls from lesser known Darwinian theories of evolution - that argue aesthetic as inherent to survival - to inspire movement vocabulary whose meaning exists only in the beauty of its presentation.

Peter DiMuro will be performing a solo piece for DANCE NOW Boston performances on February 19th, 20th and 26th. His piece "Five Episodes Facing Dusk And A Possible Dawn" is a new solo work, comprised of five small movement or spoken "episodes" that reflect on the stupefying existence we as a world and we as individuals have experienced over the last two years of COVID-19.

DANCE NOW remains committed to sparking creativity for and with dance-makers in New York, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. DN brings together communities and collaborations, pursuing presentations of dance in non-traditional spaces, all while providing support to bring artists' visions to life on and off stage. DN offers a network of performance, creative development, and teaching opportunities, as well as development and administrative support, which serves a diverse roster of multi-generational dance-makers.

For over 25 years, DN has sought out new voices while supporting and promoting our existing relationships with hundreds of artists. DN remains committed to supporting unique artistic visions, focusing specifically on amplifying BIPOC artists and audiences, with the goal of becoming a not-for-profit arts organization that mirrors the diversity of the dance community. DN continues to prioritize accessibility for its audiences via captioning, interpretation, and fully accessible performance spaces.