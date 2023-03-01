The Company Theatre Presents THE SECRET GARDEN

The Company Theatre announces its upcoming production of The Secret Garden, the Tony Award-winning musical based on Frances Hodgson Burnett's classic novel.

Set in 1910, this compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal follows the orphaned Mary Lennox who is sent from India to England to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle. Soon after her arrival, she discovers one of the estate's many secrets; an abandoned garden where she realizes the wonders of creation and the love of others.

The production features a full orchestra, enchanting scenery, a stellar cast of adults and children, and live animals! Jennifer Beth Glick of Needham will reprise her role as Martha the chambermaid, the same character she portrayed in The Company's original run of the musical 30 years ago. Peter Adams of Salem and Dru Daniels of Medford, leading actors from last fall's production of Sweeney Todd, play the roles of Mary's uncle, Archibald and his wife Lily.

The Secret Garden is directed by award-winning director, and Company Theatre co-founder, Zoe Bradford. The show features musical direction by Robert McDonough and choreography and staging by Sally Ashton Forrest.

"The Broadway production presents just enough of this beloved tale to make you believe in the mystery and magic of the moors. Our production includes a 14-piece orchestra, mysterious Dreamers, and a stellar cast who make this a theater experience for all ages," remarked Bradford. "The character of Dickon, an animal charming teenager played by Tim Bevens of Hingham, will be acting alongside live animals, including a pair of Nigerian Dwarf goats. The Secret Garden is a hauntingly beautiful tale; a Victorian ghost story and a love letter to the promise of spring and hope renewed."

The Secret Garden opens Friday, March 17, and runs through Sunday, April 2 with evening and matinée performances. General admission tickets are $48 and premium seating tickets are $56. For a complete list of showtimes, to purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.companytheatre.com or call the box office at 781-871-2787.