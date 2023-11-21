Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

The Company Theatre Performs Rodgers And Hammerstein's CINDERELLA

Cinderella opens Friday, November 24, and runs through Sunday, December 17.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Click Here brings the most beloved fairytale, Cinderella, to the stage for the holiday season. This Tony Award-Winning musical, from the creators of The Sound of Music, has delighted audiences for generations. Join Cinderella's magical journey as she discovers she has the power to create her own destiny.

Melissa Paz plays the title role of the clever and kind young woman forced into a life of servitude by her delightfully vile stepmother, portrayed by Vicki Gerard-Culligan. An orphaned prince trying to find his life purpose, two quirky stepsisters, and the scheming quip-filled Lord Protector, portrayed by Company favorite Christopher Hagberg, adds to this delightful cast of characters.

With the wave of the Fairy Godmother's wand, a pumpkin becomes an enchanted object and woodland animals become mystical beings. As Cinderella's enchanting guide, Dru Daniels sings the show-stopping number "Impossible," as she transforms a dress of rags into a sparkling ball gown.

This reimagined version brings new life to the classic tale, while a beautiful 14-piece orchestra, under the musical direction of Steve Bass plays the Rodgers and Hammerstein score, evoking the nostalgia of the original production.

"I have always loved the story of Cinderella. I was a child when I first saw the television version with Leslie Ann Warren, "says co-director Sally Forrest. "This new version is witty, with many hilarious one-liners. It has strong messages for women, and yet retains the charm and magical details that people love."

Perfect for the holidays and a delightful experience for people of all ages, Cinderella promises to be a heartwarming and unforgettable production that will create cherished memories for the entire family.

Cinderella opens Friday, November 24, and runs through Sunday, December 17. There are evening and matinée performances available. Standard admission tickets are $50. Premium seating is available for $58. Group and other discounts available. For a complete list of showtimes, to purchase tickets, or for more information, visit Click Here or call the box office at 781-871-2787.


