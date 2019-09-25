The Company Theatre Brings Back A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM After 40 Years

To celebrate its landmark 40th anniversary season, The Company Theatre is bringing its inaugural show back to the stage. A Midsummer Night's Dream, William Shakespeare's enchanting comedy of love and errors, marked the birth of The Company Theatre in 1978 and is returning in spectacular fashion with a revival that captures the whimsy of Shakespeare's work.

Directed by Steve Donner, this captivating abridged version of A Midsummer Night's Dream expertly blends traditional Shakespeare with the splendor of a large-scale production. Boasting an eclectic array of local talent, Brockton's own Jermaine Murray, recruited from Massasoit Community College, plays Oberon, the King of Fairies, and 11-year-old Declan Dunn takes on the role of Puck, a quick-witted sprite. Paula Peasley-Ninestien brings fresh eyes to this classic's costume design. The show will also feature enchanting choreography by John Crampton and flight by ZFX Flying Effects.

"Much like the Company Theatre itself, our production of A Midsummer Night's Dream has truly evolved since our very first show 40 years ago," said Zoe Bradford, The Company Theatre Co-founder. "What started as a group of young actors in a church basement with sets made of painted refrigerator boxes has become an award-winning theatre company with high-quality production value. This show, in particular, represents that metamorphosis."

A grand cast, divine choreography, enchanting sets, gorgeous costumes and the mesmerizing score by Felix Mendelssohn all come together in a stunning abridged version of this beloved work that will invigorate the entire family's interest in The Bard.

A Midsummer Night's Dream opens Friday, October 4, and runs through Sunday, October 20. Tickets are $30. For a complete list of show dates and times, to purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.companytheatre.com, or call the box office at 781-871-2787.

About The Company Theatre

The Company Theatre entertains, enlightens, and energizes audiences with high-quality productions. Five theatrical productions and several special event programs sell 35,000 tickets annually. Through its Academy, The Company Theatre inspires students from young to old in the art of the performing arts. For information on programming or classes, visit the www.companytheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You