The Cape Playhouse Postpones 2020 Season

After much deliberation and attention to health advisories concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, the leadership team of The Cape Playhouse and Board of Trustees of the Cape Cod Center for The Arts, announce today that they will postpone the 2020 Summer Season of theatrical productions. With growing health concerns and the safety of all patrons, artists, and staff taking priority, The Playhouse decided the only responsible thing to be done was to carry forward the 2020 productions to 2021 - when it may be safe again for all to enjoy the historic Playhouse - a beacon in the community for nearly 100 years.

The 2020 Season was set to feature three plays and three musicals. Productions included Noel Coward's classic comedy a??Private Lives a??- a show that the Playhouse's own Gertrude Lawrence premiered in 1940, the contemporary comedy a??God of Carnagea??, the sweeping Gershwin musical a??An American in Paris, a??the popular musical journey Always Patsy Cline,a?? summer favorite a??Grease,a?? and the Agatha Christie murder-mystery Murder on the Orient Expressa??. In addition to the traditional six-show season, The Cape Playhouse was to expand its season into September with an encore production of Million Dollar Quartet, fa??ollowing its phenomenal success in 2018.

All Subscribers, Members, and Ticket Holders will be contacted in May by the Playhouse staff with information regarding their ticketing options. Regrettably, the staff is currently working remotely and are not able to accept calls.

Since its inception in 1927, The Cape Playhouse has been a summer tradition for residents and visitors alike; providing entertainment, inspiration, and a sense of shared community. The summer of 2020 will be no different - safety permitting. Although the fabled interior stage will be dark this summer, The Playhouse plans to open its unique 22-acre campus for a series of diverse outdoor entertainment, the likes of which have never been done on the campus of the Cape Cod Center for the Arts. The Playhouse is also in discussion with The Cape Cinema and Cape Cod Museum of Art to explore and collaborate on mutually interesting community offerings.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, The Playhouse launched a successful campaign to request donations for the Cape Cod HealthCare Foundation - COVID-19 Response, is producing a series of free, theatre-based, online youth classes, and is exploring more ways in which it may support the community throughout the summer.

The leadership of The Cape Playhouse and Board of Trustees of the Cape Cod Center for the Arts wish good health and comfort to all until brighter days can be enjoyed again - together.

