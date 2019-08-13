The Boston International Antiquarian Book Fair Returns to The Hynes Convention Center in November

One of the oldest and most respected antiquarian book shows in the country, the 43rd Boston International Antiquarian Book Fair will be held November 15-17, 2019 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.

Featuring the fascinating collections and rare treasures of more than 130 American and international booksellers, the event gives visitors the opportunity to see, learn about, and purchase the finest in rare and valuable books, illuminated manuscripts, autographs, political and historic documents, maps, atlases, photographs, fine and decorative prints, and much more.

An alluring treasure trove awaits seasoned collectors as well as new visitors at an event that offers the top selection of items available on today's international literary market. Attendees have the unique chance to get a close look at rare and historic museum-quality items, offered by some of the most prestigious participants in the trade. Whether just browsing or buying, the Fair offers something for every taste and budget-books on art, politics, travel, gastronomy, and science to sport, natural history, literature, fashion, music, and children's books-all appealing to a range of bibliophiles and browsers. From the historic and academic, to the religious and spiritual, from the exotic to the everyday-the Fair has offerings in every conceivable genre and subject.

In recent years, novice and younger collectors have been increasingly captivated with unique offerings at accessible price points. For attendees wanting to start a collection without breaking the bank, there will be dealers offering "Discovery" items priced at $100 or less, including a selection of children's books and decorative cloth bindings. The Fair is an opportunity to learn tips on how to start a collection and talk to dealers who are experts in their specialties.

Tickets are $25 for Friday night's exclusive Opening Night event, an opportunity for the public to get a first look at items for sale at the Fair; admission is free on Saturday and Sunday.

Special events at this year's fair, including a roster of illustrious speakers, the Ticknor Roundtable, and Free Appraisals, will be announced in early fall.

Tickets are for sale at www.bostonbookfair.com and at the show's box office during Friday evening show hours.

For more information, please visit www.bostonbookfair.com or call 617-266-6540.

