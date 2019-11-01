The Black Box Will Feature Promising Young Singers In Black Box Cabaret

THE BLACK BOX Cabaret will present a special cabaret revue spotlighting the talents of promising young singers on Saturday, November 16 at 7:30 pm. Rising Stars Cabaret is presented in an intimate, nightclub atmosphere with professional accompaniment. Former rising stars have gone on to top musical theatre college programs and sung at New York City cabaret venues such as Broadway Sessions at the Laurie Beechman Theater.

This year's lineup of young singers will include Lily Barney, Kelsey Breslin, Megan Calnan, Helena Cornwell, Madi Cron, Devin DeAngelis, Josephine Delongchamp, Aida Dichiara, Julian Dichiara, Laney Dragsbaek, Hayley Driscoll, Phoebe Eastman, Dora Ebbeling, Anya Fox, Tatiana McAlpine, Audrey Minningham, Madison Rezendes, Reid Taylor, Abby Trombert, Susauna Wickstrom, and Angelina Willey.



Tickets are available at www.theblackboxonline.com or by calling the box office at 508-528-3370. You can follow THE BLACK BOX on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You