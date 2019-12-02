The Best Cyber Monday Theater Ticket Deals in Boston

Let's face it: You probably have enough stuff. While deals on vacuums and toothbrushes can feel satisfying in the moment, wouldn't you rather get tickets to an unforgettable theatrical experience? That's where we come in. This Cyber Monday (i.e. today!) deals on theater tix are so good they feel like a steal. Whether it's a show you've been planning to see forever, or a deal that's just too good to pass up, today's the day to buy those tickets.

Check out some of the highlights of our deals below, and see all of our Cyber Monday deals in Boston here!

Bellini's rarely performed opera is coming to Boston Lyric Opera, and you can get tickets for $31.20.

Lyric Stage Company

There is so much good theater coming up at Lyric Stage Company. Tony winner "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" for $27? Check. $25 tickets for Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, The Cake, The Treasurer, and Fabulation, or the Re-education of Undine? We got that too. Get ready to see some great theater.

You're not going to want to miss this one. Dave Malloy's musical adaptation of the epic novel, directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin, is certain to be the talk of the town, and you can get tix for $55 for the production at American Repertory Theatre.

Learn about the life of feminist icon Gloria Steinem in this moving play about the change she brought and continues to bring. See the show at A.R.T. for $30.

Everyone knows who MalcomX is, but have you heard about Detroit Red? Learn about the Civil Rights leader before he become a household name in this play at ArtsEmerson, with tix for $15.

This whodunnit comedy is a fixture of the Boston scene, and just for Cyber Monday, you can snag tickets for $30.

Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning epic about a small town in Pennsylvania grappling with the shuttering of a local factory is coming to Huntington Theater Company, and you can get tix for $29.50 for Cyber Monday





