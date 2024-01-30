The Annual Pike Hairfest Returns to Indian Ranch in July

The annual Pike Hairfest will return to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, July 20, 2024. The show will feature tributes to all of your favorite 80’s bands. This year’s lineup includes East Coast Alice (Alice Cooper tribute), Everybody Wants Some (Van Halen tribute), Raise Your Hands (Bon Jovi tribute), Back In Black (AC/DC tribute), Leppard (Def Leppard tribute). Tickets go on sale this Saturday, February 3rd at 10:00 AM at Click Here.

East Coast Alice, the Ultimate tribute to the Godfather of Shock Rock, Alice Cooper, rolls out all the theatrical suspense and generation spanning music you would expect from one of the Coopers live shows. Circus freaks and hula hoops, electric chairs, guillotines, The Evil Nurse, and Frankenstein’s monster, only begin to tell the story that unfolds before your eyes, as East Coast Alice takes you on a musical journey that encompasses all the horror and vaudeville shtick you have come to expect from the Master of Madness.

Everybody Wants Some is a Van Halen tribute band that was formed back in 2016. They have quickly established themselves as THE premiere classic Van Halen tribute band in Central Massachusetts. The band captures the power and energy that Van Halen brought to the world from 1978 to 1984 - that raw, hard-driving party rock music.

RAISE YOUR HANDS is the premier tribute to the music & spirit of BON JOVI. The band formed in 2018, the same year BON JOVI was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Covering both the hits and deep catalog tracks, this 5-piece professional band has quickly become one of the Northeast's top tribute acts. Entertaining crowds from Mohegan Sun & MGM Casino to theaters, venues and town greens, their live experience is polished and engaging. Consisting of seasoned musicians from the New England music scene, everything heard is performed live without any pre-recorded backing tracks. RAISE YOUR HANDS rocks all the BON JOVI songs you know and love.

BACK IN BLACK is the "True AC/DC Experience." There is no substitute.The band has been touring the United States since 1990, entertaining audiences with AC/DC'S music old and new. Armed with an impressive song list of over 80 songs you are sure to be pleased. The high energy live show, professional sound and production, and exact song replication will surely leave you wanting more.

Leppard - The Def Leppard Experience has stunned audiences all over the world with their amazing recreation of one of the most memorable rock bands and rock songs ever written. The music, the vocals, the harmonies and the screams. Don't worry, it's all there. The band has worked hard to make sure that nothing is left out; and once the show starts, Leppard never slows down. Being called "The Next Best Thing to Def Leppard" is an honor that Leppard, The Def Leppard Experience, doesn't take lightly. Ten years in the making, the band captures the music and the essence of a rock band that has sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Jo Dee Messina on June 1st, VOYAGE - CELEBRATING THE MUSIC ON JOURNEY on June 9th, Get The Led Out on June 15th, Scotty McCreery on June 23rd, Three Dog Night on June 29th, Elle King on June 30th, Aaron Lewis on July 14th (July 13th show is sold out), RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 21st, and Yächtley Crëw on July 25th, and The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 2nd. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for The Pike Hairfest on Saturday, July 20, 2024 go on-sale Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 10:00 AM. Gates open at 11:00 AM and showtime is 12:00 PM. Tickets are available online, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.