The 15th Annual SOUTH ASIAN SHOWDOWN Competition Takes Place In April

The 15th annual South Asian Showdown Competition will take place on Saturday, April 6th, 2024 at the world renowned Strand Theatre. South Asian Showdown will host 10 of the best Bollywood/Fusion teams from North America who will compete to be crowned the South Asian Showdown Champions!

Bollywood is a style of dance that incorporates dance styles set to a story line. Fusion incorporates any style of dance that helps to move the story line forward. Together, they create a very fun and energetic dance style that will get the audience members enthused and moving in their seats!

This show will be advertised nationally via television, newspaper, radio, in stores and the internet making it the largest South Asian promoted event in the northeast.

For more Information: 617-448-2508 / www.southasianshowdown.com.

More about South Asian Nation:

South Asian Nation is an organization dedicated to cultural understanding and mentorship for youths through a common thread: south asian dance and programming. Our goal is to harness this positive energy to give back to the community and grow as individuals and as a larger group. South Asian Nation is a recognized 501(c3) corporation.