Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

Taylor Tomlinson Adds Third Boston Show To THE HAVE IT ALL TOUR, February 1

The Wang Theatre show marks a return to Boston for Tomlinson where she recorded her last special, Look At You, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Nov. 29, 2022  

Taylor Tomlinson Adds Third Boston Show To THE HAVE IT ALL TOUR, February 1

Taylor Tomlinson has added a third show in Boston at the historic Boch Center Wang Theatre after the first two shows sold out. The new show for "The Have it All Tour" will be Wednesday, February 1st.

The comedian has starred in a pair of critically acclaimed Netflix specials, one of which was shot in Boston. Tickets for Taylor Tomlinson live at the Boch Center Wang Theatre Wednesday, February 1st go on sale Friday, December 2nd at 10:00 AM at www.bochcenter.org.

The Wang Theatre show marks a return to Boston for Tomlinson where she recorded her last special, Look At You, which is now streaming on Netflix. The New York Times wrote in Look At You Tomlinson has "a ruthless appetite for laughs." The special is an evolution of the Forbes' 30 Under 30 star's Quarter-Life Crisis that debuted on Netflix March of 2020. Her first hour-long special went on to be named "Best of 2020" by New York Times, Decider, Paste and earned unanimous critical praise with the Washington Post calling her "your favorite quarantine-watch" and Newsweek dubbing her "undeniably hilarious."

Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. The Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street in Boston, MA.

The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.

Located in Boston's historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston's arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. Based in Nashville, Outback Presents produces thousands of music and comedy shows, tours, and festivals annually across North America and connects its diverse roster of artists with their fans.




KEVIN BARTINI & FRIENDS, AN EVENING OF COMEDY At Shakespeare & Company, December 3 Photo
KEVIN BARTINI & FRIENDS, AN EVENING OF COMEDY At Shakespeare & Company, December 3
Shakespeare & Company and the Berkshire Mountain Comedy Arts Festival present Kevin Bartini & Friends, an evening of comedy featuring Bartini as Master of Ceremonies and two other headlining acts: comedians Jim Mendrinos and Carole Montgomery.
SYREN Modern Dance to Present Collaborative Piece TICKTOCK at Stony Brook Universitys Stal Photo
SYREN Modern Dance to Present Collaborative Piece TICKTOCK at Stony Brook University's Staller Center
SYREN Modern Dance, New York City based company co-founded by Lynn Peterson and Kate Sutter, will present a performance of Ticktock on November 30, 2022 at 7:30pm at Stony Brook University's Staller Center.
Video: Watch Archival Footage of Patina Miller Performing Simple Joys From PIPPIN at Ameri Photo
Video: Watch Archival Footage of Patina Miller Performing 'Simple Joys' From PIPPIN at American Repertory Theater
Watch archival footage of “Simple Joys' from the A.R.T.’s production of Pippin, which played at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University from December 5, 2012 to January 20, 2013.
City Winery Boston Celebrating 5th Anniversary With Diverse Attractions In Coming Months Photo
City Winery Boston Celebrating 5th Anniversary With Diverse Attractions In Coming Months
City Winery Boston, celebrating its 5th anniversary, announced a series of new shows over the next several months that showcase the diverse entertainment offerings at one of the city's premiere venues.

More Hot Stories For You


Woodwindist/Composer Josh Sinton Embarks On 10-City Tour This DecemberWoodwindist/Composer Josh Sinton Embarks On 10-City Tour This December
November 29, 2022

​​​​​​​Woodwindist, composer and creative musician Josh Sinton caps off an extraordinarily productive and busy year with a 10-city tour, Thursday, December 1 – Sunday, December 18. Performances include stops in New York City; Baltimore, MD; Cary, NC; Richmond, VA; Knoxville, TN; Athens, GA; Pittsburgh, PA; Bloomington, IN; Kansas City, MO; and Chicago, IL.
Taylor Tomlinson Adds Third Boston Show To THE HAVE IT ALL TOUR, February 1Taylor Tomlinson Adds Third Boston Show To THE HAVE IT ALL TOUR, February 1
November 29, 2022

Taylor Tomlinson has added a third show in Boston at the historic Boch Center Wang Theatre after the first two shows sold out. The new show for “The Have it All Tour” will be Wednesday, February 1st.
KEVIN BARTINI & FRIENDS, AN EVENING OF COMEDY At Shakespeare & Company, December 3KEVIN BARTINI & FRIENDS, AN EVENING OF COMEDY At Shakespeare & Company, December 3
November 29, 2022

Shakespeare & Company and the Berkshire Mountain Comedy Arts Festival present Kevin Bartini & Friends, an evening of comedy featuring Bartini as Master of Ceremonies and two other headlining acts: comedians Jim Mendrinos and Carole Montgomery.
SYREN Modern Dance to Present Collaborative Piece TICKTOCK at Stony Brook University's Staller CenterSYREN Modern Dance to Present Collaborative Piece TICKTOCK at Stony Brook University's Staller Center
November 29, 2022

SYREN Modern Dance, New York City based company co-founded by Lynn Peterson and Kate Sutter, will present a performance of Ticktock on November 30, 2022 at 7:30pm at Stony Brook University's Staller Center.
Video: Watch Archival Footage of Patina Miller Performing 'Simple Joys' From PIPPIN at American Repertory TheaterVideo: Watch Archival Footage of Patina Miller Performing 'Simple Joys' From PIPPIN at American Repertory Theater
November 29, 2022

Watch archival footage of “Simple Joys' from the A.R.T.’s production of Pippin, which played at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University from December 5, 2012 to January 20, 2013.
share