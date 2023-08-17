Tanglewood Spotlight Series with Yo-Yo Ma and Carrie Mae Weems Canceled

Update on Tanglewood's Spotlight Series performance.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

Tanglewood Spotlight Series with Yo-Yo Ma and Carrie Mae Weems Canceled

Tanglewood's Saturday’s program with Yo-Yo Ma and Carrie Mae Weems cannot take place, as Ma is still recovering from COVID-19, having tested positive last week. 

Tickets will be refunded automatically, and ticket-holders can expect to see a credit on their accounts within 3-5 business days. 

Tickets for other Tanglewood 2023 events are available at tanglewood.org or at the Box Office. 

The Main Gate Box Office   
 

Monday–Friday: 12 p.m.–6 p.m. or intermission on concert night   

Saturdays: 9 a.m.–intermission   
Sundays: 11 a.m.–6 p.m. or intermission   
 

Ticketing & Customer Service by Phone 
  

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.   

Saturday: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.   

Phone: 617-266-1200   

888-266-1200 (toll-free)   

Email: customerservice@bso.org




