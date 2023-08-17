Tanglewood Spotlight Series with Yo-Yo Ma and Carrie Mae Weems Canceled

Update on Tanglewood's Spotlight Series performance.
Tanglewood's Saturday’s program with Yo-Yo Ma and Carrie Mae Weems cannot take place, as Ma is still recovering from COVID-19, having tested positive last week.
Tickets will be refunded automatically, and ticket-holders can expect to see a credit on their accounts within 3-5 business days.
Tickets for other Tanglewood 2023 events are available at tanglewood.org or at the Box Office.
