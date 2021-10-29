Tanglewood Learning Institute Announces The 2021-22 Fall/Winter/Spring Schedule Of Activities At Linde Center

The Boston Symphony Orchestra announces the fall/winter/spring schedule of performances and activities to take place at Tanglewood's Linde Center for Music and Learning, November 2021 through April 2022.

The Tanglewood Learning Institute will present four Sunday-afternoon TLI CONCERTS featuring Boston Symphony Orchestra musicians and guests in chamber music performances in the Linde Center's Studio E beginning on Sunday, November 14. Repertoire ranges from Beethoven to exciting works by contemporary American composers Katherine Balch, Doug Balliett, Andrea Clearfield, James Lee III, and Jessie Montgomery. The performance of Lee's Piano Trio No. 3 Tones of Clay on November 14 by the Calyx Trio is a world premiere and commission made possible by the generous support of Chamber Music America and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

On Saturday, November 20, at 11 a.m., the popular WBUR children's storytelling program Circle Round and the Boston Symphony Orchestra collaborate for a special live taping of the podcast at the Linde Center's Studio E. Adapting folktales from around the world into action-packed radio plays, this installment of Circle Round joins host Rebecca Sheir and BSO musicians-violinist Bonnie Bewick, piccolo player Cindy Meyers, bassoonist Suzanne Nelsen, and horn player Rachel Childers-with actors Karen Allen (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Megan Boone (The Blacklist), Scott Cohen (The 10th Kingdom), Marielle Heller (The Queen's Gambit), and Peter Riegert (The Mask) for a program entitled "BSO Concert for Very Young People: Circle Round Edition." The event will later be broadcast as three separate radio podcasts and as a video-on-demand BSO NOW concert stream; click here for further details about BSO NOW. Admission to the November 20 taping is free but tickets are required and available at bso.org/events/circle-round-linde-center.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra remains strongly committed to the health and safety of audience members, musicians, service and support providers, and staff. Proof of either vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are required for entry to performances and concert activities at the Linde Center. A negative COVID-19 test must either be a PCR test taken within the last 72 hours or an antigen test taken within the last 24 hours. Proof of a negative test can be in the form of a photo or email of negative test results from a clinic, testing center, or medical professional, or a time-stamped photo of an at-home test. Options for proof of vaccination include showing a vaccination card, a photo of the card, or a digital vaccine record.

Consistent with Tri-Town Health Department's most recent COVID-19 directives for indoor activities in Stockbridge, Lee, and Lenox, mask-wearing is also required. For information about protocols concerning event and concert rentals at the Linde Center or other locations on the Tanglewood grounds, contact Tanglewood Venue Rental Manger Katherine Ludington at 413-637-5241 or kludington@bso.org.

Any necessary updates to pandemic protocols at Symphony Hall and/or the Linde Center will be posted at tanglewood.org/safety.

The TLI fall/winter/spring season hopes to appeal to audiences that are looking for an additional cultural experience beyond the summer season at Tanglewood, including the full- and part-time residents of the Berkshire community, which has played a crucial role in support of the festival since its founding in 1937. The Linde Center for Music and Learning-Tanglewood's new four-building complex and home to most of TLI's innovative summer programming-is also intended to play a role in establishing the festival for the first time as a year-round facility, beginning with the 2019-20 fall/winter/spring offerings, which were cut short in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic, the Boston Symphony Orchestra has pared down the offerings for the 2021-22 TLI season as well. Tanglewood, one of the country's most popular music festivals and summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, is located in Lenox and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

Sue Elliott is Judith and Stewart Colton Director of the Tanglewood Learning Institute. For additional details about the Tanglewood Learning Institute, visit tli.org.