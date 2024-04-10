Tanglewood Adds Three New Acts to its 2024 Popular Artist Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tanglewood Popular Artist Series will welcome three new guest artists to the blockbuster lineup in the Koussevitzky Music Shed. New additions to the summer schedule are the legendary trio Boyz II Men, Phish frontman and guitarist Trey Anastasio, and adventurous alt-rock singer-songwriter Beck. Both Anastasio and Beck will perform with the Boston Pops. All three concerts will begin at 7 p.m.

Boyz II Men has written and performed some of the most celebrated classics of the past three decades, making them the best-selling R&B group of all-time and winning them numerous accolades including four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Boyz II Men’s past hits include: “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly,” and many others. Boyz II Men will make their debut performance at Tanglewood on June 27.

Trey Anastasio began his career as the guitarist and vocalist for the popular improvisational rock band Phish and has won acclaim in the rock, classical, and theater circles. He has received Grammy nominations for his recordings with Phish and for his solo work and was nominated for a Tony Award and two Drama Desk Awards for the original score of the 2013 Broadway musical Hands on a Hardbody. Anastasio has performed with the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, among others. In his Tanglewood debut on June 29, Anastasio will perform with the Boston Popsconducted by Edwin Outwater, the Music Director of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

As the title of his most recent album Hyperspace might imply, eight-time Grammy-winner Beck has traveled light years from his emergence as a reluctant generational spokesperson when “Loser” exploded from a rejected 1992 demo into a ubiquitous 1994 smash. In the decades since, Beck's singular career has seen him explore all genres and eras of music, blurring boundaries and blazing a path into the future while foraging through the past. He has released 14 studio albums, two of which (Odelay and Sea Change) are on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 greatest albums of all-time. He will make his Tanglewood debut on July 23 performing with the Boston Pops. The concert, to be conducted by Edwin Outwater, will feature unique arrangements of familiar favorites and seldom-heard deep cuts from the master of perpetual reinvention.