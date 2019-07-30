Tan Dun's 'Martial Arts Sonata Trilogy' Replaces Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra At Tanglewood

The Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra has canceled its two U.S. tour engagements, including its scheduled performance at Tanglewood on Wednesday, August 21.

The new program for that day will be Tan Dun's Martial Arts Sonata Trilogy, an evening of chamber works by Tan Dun, the world-renowned artist and UNESCO Global Goodwill Ambassador. Inspired by the music from Mr. Dun's acclaimed film scores to Hero and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, the concert will also feature video excerpts from these award-winning movies. Artists for the evening include Magdalena Baczewska, piano.

Patrons who wish to exchange their tickets and attend the Tan Dun's Martial Arts Sonata Trilogy on Wednesday, August 21 at 8 p.m. should retain their original tickets for entry into the newly scheduled performance. Patrons who would prefer a refund should call SymphonyCharge at 888-266-1200 or visit the box office at Symphony Hall (301 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA) or Tanglewood (297 West Street, Lenox, MA).





