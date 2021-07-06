TINY FATHER Will Stream From The Cape Cod Theatre Project This Week

The Cape Cod Theatre Project's (CCTP) takes a look at the challenges of new parenthood, in its second play, Mike Lew's Tiny Father; the play will be directed by Tony-nominated director, Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Present Laughter and Hand to God). Staged with an intimate cast of two the play features New York theatre and television actor Andy Lucien of Lincoln Center's City of Conversation and NBC's Blacklist, and Broadway actress Ali Ahn (The Heidi Chronicles). There will be two livestreamed readings of Tiny Father the first on Thursday, July 8 and the second on Saturday, July 10, both presented at 7:00pm ET.

Tiny Father was originally commissioned by Audible as part of their Audible Emerging Playwrights Fund. Lew is the 2021 Guggenheim Fellow and Teenage Dick playwright. In the play Lew draws upon personal experience with a premature baby and the acceptance of becoming a parent whether you are ready or not. He also wanted to take a closer look at an Asian nurse and Black father dynamic, a racial combination not often seen portrayed. Tiny Father is not the first time he and Von Stuelpnagel have worked together. They previously collaborated on Teenage Dick and Bike America both through the Ma-Yi Theatre Company.

CCTP's second play is a slice-of-life comedy about parenthood. Daniel's "friends-with-benefits" relationship comes to a screeching halt when he finds himself the new father to a months-premature baby, adding to his upheaval is an oversharing NICU nurse, Caroline. Andy Lucien, who will take on the role of Daniel, has appeared in City of Conversation and The Last Seder in New York, and the film Vox Lux. He may be best known for his roles on NBC's The Blacklist or Daredevil. Playing his counterpart, Nurse Caroline, is Ali Ahn who also is known for her stage and small screen roles. She was in Broadway's The Heidi Chronicles, off-Broadway in Twelfth Night, The Great Leap and House of Bernarda Alba. On TV audiences have seen her in Raising Dion, NeXt, Orange is the New Black and Billions just to name a few.

All Access Passes, which provide access to every performance all season long, exclusive access to artists, and invites to special events are available for a donation of $100 or more. Tickets for individual performances will also be offered for a donation of $25 per person. For more information about the Cape Cod Theatre Project, this season's plays, playwrights, StageTalks and more information, visit www.capecodtheatreproject.org.