TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL & More Set For 2024-2025 Broadway Series at the Hanover Theatre

The "Simply the Best" 2024-2025 Broadway Series at the Hanover Theatre has been announced, bringing the magic of Broadway right to your doorstep. This season promises an exhilarating lineup of six spectacular shows, each telling its own unique story of triumph, challenge, and the indomitable human spirit.

The series kicks off with "TINA – The Tina Turner Musical" from October 18-20, 2024, sponsored by Country Bank. This electrifying show celebrates the Queen of Rock n' Roll, Tina Turner, and her inspiring journey from adversity to global superstardom, set against the backdrop of her greatest hits.

The journey continues with "Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations," from November 8-10, 2024. This smash-hit musical chronicles the extraordinary journey of one of R&B's most iconic groups, from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"Dear Evan Hansen," the Tony and Grammy-winning Best Musical sensation, will touch hearts from January 10-12, 2025. It's a contemporary musical about connection and hope in the digital age, declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by The Washington Post.

"The Cher Show," playing from February 14-16, 2025, and sponsored by Unibank, promises a dazzling journey through the life of the unstoppable icon Cher, with three actors bringing the multifaceted star to life on stage.

The fifth show of the series, to be announced on May 6, will run from April 4-6, 2025, sponsored by Cornerstone Bank.

Finally, "Come From Away," sponsored by Worcester State University and bankHometown, Will Close the season from April 11-13, 2025. This remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small Newfoundland town that welcomed them has been a New York Times Critics’ Pick and a testament to the power of human kindness.

Subscribing to all six shows is the only way to ensure great seats and an unforgettable Broadway experience. Subscribe today to secure your spot for a season of stories that inspire, entertain, and captivate. The earlier you subscribe, the better your seats will be. Don’t miss out on this theatrical extravaganza!

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical

Friday, October 18 – Sunday, October 20, 2024

Sponsored by Country Bank

Recommended for ages 14+. The production includes scenes depicting domestic violence, racist language, loud music, strobe lighting, haze and gunshots.

An uplifting comeback story like no other, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations

Friday, November 8 – Sunday, November 10, 2024

Recommended for children age 12+. This performance includes haze and smoke effects, a brief moment of flashing light, and a gunshot sound effect.

The electrifying smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Dear Evan Hansen

Friday, January 10 – Sunday, January 12, 2025

Recommended for ages 12+. Contains adult themes, including discussions of suicide.

Declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by The Washington Post and “an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond” by NBC Nightly News, Dear Evan Hansen is a Tony and Grammy-winning Best Musical sensation and the first contemporary musical about connection in the digital age.

The Cher Show

Friday, February 14? – Sunday, February 16, 2025

Sponsored by Unibank

Recommended for ages 12+.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show is the Tony Award®-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon.

National Broadway Tour #5 TBA on May 6

Friday, April 4 - Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sponsored by Cornerstone Bank

Recommended for ages 12+. On stage smoke effect and haze, gunshot sound effect.

Come From Away

Friday, April 11 – Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sponsored by Worcester State University and bankHometown

Recommended for ages 10+.

This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.