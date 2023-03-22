Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THT Rep Announces All-Female Creative Team For Staged Reading Of THE CRUCIBLE By Arthur Miller

The staged reading will play March 29- April 2 in the BrickBox Theater at the Jean  McDonough Arts Center.

Mar. 22, 2023  
The Hanover Theatre Repertory (THT Rep) begins rehearsals this week for its imminent staged reading of The Crucible by Arthur Miller, an iconic American play that dramatizes the Salem Witch Trials of the late 1600s.

The staged reading, which will play March 29- April 2 in the BrickBox Theater at the Jean McDonough Arts Center, boasts an all-female creative team, including all-female cast. The sole exception is Arthur Miller himself.

Creative

Arthur Miller

Playwright

Olivia Scanlon (Livy)

Director (See Also THT Rep)

Laura Eckelman

Lighting Design

Perri Sylvester

Costume Coordinator (See Also Production)

Valerie Zolezzi-Wyndham

DEIB Counselor (Founder + CEO, Promoting Good)

Ashleigh Rose Prince

Assistant Director

Cast In Order of Appearance

Alyssa Morales**

Narrator (Stage Directions)

Karen Richards

Tituba

Kris Danford*

Rev Parris

Colleen Malvey**

Abigail

Caroline Major

Susannah Wallcott

Bridgette Hayes*

Ann Putnam

Janis Hudson

Thomas Putnam

Samantha Madigan**

Mercy Lewis

Ainsleigh Flanagan**

Mary Warren

Katie Parks**

Betty Parris

Therese Plaehn*

Proctor

Bobbie Steinbach*

Giles Corey

Veronica Wiseman

Rebecca Nurse

Danica Gabriele

Hale

Meri Stypinski*

Elizabeth Proctor

Elaine Vaan Hogue

Francis Nurse

Veronica Bailey

Cheever

Abby Epple**

Willard

Kathryn Moncrief

Hathorne

Karen MacDonald*

Danforth

*Member, AEA

**Student, THTC

Stage Management

Jane Siebels*

Production Stage Manager

*Member, AEA

"The Crucible is widely regarded as one of the greatest American plays ever written," explains Livy Scanlon, artistic director of THT Rep and director of the staged reading. "That said, the play is laden with misogyny. We're going to see how the piece lands when all the roles - both male and female - are played by women."

The cast for this staged reading includes seasoned professionals alongside students from The Hanover Theatre Conservatory. Each reading will be followed by an optional audience dialogue. Tickets are available on a tiered model from $8 - $150 at TheHanoverTheatre.org/Crucible.

An initiative of The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts, The Hanover Theatre Repertory engages, entertains and energizes audiences with dynamic theatrical events made in Worcester, for Worcester. The programming focuses on classics, modern classics and classics-inspired works. Long-story-short: vital cities have vital downtowns, and vital downtowns have great professional theatre. Learn more about The Hanover Theatre Repertory at TheHanoverTheatre.org/THTRep.

Since opening in 2008, The Hanover Theatre has entertained more than two million guests with Broadway musicals, comedy headliners, music, dance and more. POLLSTAR consistently ranks The Hanover Theatre as one of the top theatres in the world. The award-winning historic theatre continues to establish its place as a world-class center for the performing arts, a venue for local cultural and civic organizations and a catalyst for the revitalization of downtown Worcester. The Hanover Theatre's facilities at 551 Main Street house function spaces, offices and The Hanover Theatre Conservatory.

Worcester Center for Performing Arts, a registered not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, owns and operates The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.




