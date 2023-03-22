THT Rep Announces All-Female Creative Team For Staged Reading Of THE CRUCIBLE By Arthur Miller

The Hanover Theatre Repertory (THT Rep) begins rehearsals this week for its imminent staged reading of The Crucible by Arthur Miller, an iconic American play that dramatizes the Salem Witch Trials of the late 1600s.

The staged reading, which will play March 29- April 2 in the BrickBox Theater at the Jean McDonough Arts Center, boasts an all-female creative team, including all-female cast. The sole exception is Arthur Miller himself.

Creative Arthur Miller Playwright Olivia Scanlon (Livy) Director (See Also THT Rep) Laura Eckelman Lighting Design Perri Sylvester Costume Coordinator (See Also Production) Valerie Zolezzi-Wyndham DEIB Counselor (Founder + CEO, Promoting Good) Ashleigh Rose Prince Assistant Director

Cast In Order of Appearance Alyssa Morales** Narrator (Stage Directions) Karen Richards Tituba Kris Danford* Rev Parris Colleen Malvey** Abigail Caroline Major Susannah Wallcott Bridgette Hayes* Ann Putnam Janis Hudson Thomas Putnam Samantha Madigan** Mercy Lewis Ainsleigh Flanagan** Mary Warren Katie Parks** Betty Parris Therese Plaehn* Proctor Bobbie Steinbach* Giles Corey Veronica Wiseman Rebecca Nurse Danica Gabriele Hale Meri Stypinski* Elizabeth Proctor Elaine Vaan Hogue Francis Nurse Veronica Bailey Cheever Abby Epple** Willard Kathryn Moncrief Hathorne Karen MacDonald* Danforth *Member, AEA **Student, THTC Stage Management Jane Siebels* Production Stage Manager *Member, AEA

"The Crucible is widely regarded as one of the greatest American plays ever written," explains Livy Scanlon, artistic director of THT Rep and director of the staged reading. "That said, the play is laden with misogyny. We're going to see how the piece lands when all the roles - both male and female - are played by women."

The cast for this staged reading includes seasoned professionals alongside students from The Hanover Theatre Conservatory. Each reading will be followed by an optional audience dialogue. Tickets are available on a tiered model from $8 - $150 at TheHanoverTheatre.org/Crucible.

An initiative of The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts, The Hanover Theatre Repertory engages, entertains and energizes audiences with dynamic theatrical events made in Worcester, for Worcester. The programming focuses on classics, modern classics and classics-inspired works. Long-story-short: vital cities have vital downtowns, and vital downtowns have great professional theatre. Learn more about The Hanover Theatre Repertory at TheHanoverTheatre.org/THTRep.

