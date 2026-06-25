THIKRA: NIGHT OF REMEMBERING to Close Akram Khan Company's Final Tour at Jacob's Pillow

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jacob's Pillow will welcome back Akram Khan Company for the first time in over 20 years to perform Thikra: Night of Remembering in the Ted Shawn Theatre, Wednesday, July 8 through Sunday, July 12. With an extraordinary artistic legacy recognized around the world, Akram Khan is a creative trailblazer who incorporates visual art, scenic elements, and storytelling into his work, all through a unique merging of classical kathak and contemporary dance. This will be the final touring production of Akram Khan Company.

On the outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage on Thursday, July 9, renowned Jingle Dancer Acosia Red Elk will present a three-part work including a piece originally created for the Oregon PBS film Guardian of The Land, several songs played by Native violinist Geneviève Gros-Louis, and an additional collaborative piece between the two artists. The Honolulu-based hālau hula (school of Hawaiian dance) Pua Ali'i 'llima will perform outdoors on Friday, July 10.

Jacob's Pillow will return this summer with its annual Pillow Pride Weekend from Saturday, July 11 through Sunday, July 12. On Saturday, the eclectic BAAD! Bronx Academy of Arts Dance Artists will kick off Pillow Pride Weekend on the outdoor stage at 5:30pm with performances by Abdiel (former principal dancer with Martha Graham Dance Company), Imani Gaudin (movement artist with Shamel Pitts | TRIBE), and Edrimael Delgado Reyes, an interdisciplinary Puerto Rican artist in the ballroom scene.

Following the outdoor performance by BAAD! artists, the annual Pillow Pride Dance Party will begin at 8:30pm in the Doris Duke Theatre, featuring an acclaimed guest DJ. Partygoers can arrive at the Dance Party at 8pm for a queer hustle dance lesson by Abdiel. Entry to the Dance Party is $45.

The Pillow will also offer a Pillow Pride Package that includes a Rain or Shine ticket to the 5:30pm performance of BAAD! Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance followed by a buffet dinner and entry to the Pillow Pride Dance Party. The Pillow Pride Package is $150 per ticket. On Sunday, July 11 at 11am, Jacob's Pillow Historian and Founding Director of Preservation Norton Owen will offer a free Pride-themed historic tour of campus. For more information on Pillow Pride weekend, visit jacobspillow.org/pride/.

During this Festival Week 3, visitors to Jacob's Pillow are invited to join collaborators and dancers of Akram Khan Company for a PillowTalk in conversation with Scholar-in-Residence Hari Krishnan, held in Blake's Barn on Saturday, July 11 at 4pm. This PillowTalk celebrates the company's legacy on its final tour, which includes their performance of Thikra: Night of Remembering at the Pillow. Attendees will gain an inside perspective into Khan's artistry as they recollect the foundations of his renowned repertoire. PillowTalks are free of charge and open to all.

Thursday, July 9 marks the anniversary of the new Doris Duke Theatre's official opening. On this day, Jacob's Pillow will host its second annual FUTURE FIGURES Symposium in the Doris Duke Theatre. Open to an invited audience and facilitated by Sydney Skybetter, Director of the Brown Arts Institute, along with participating artists d. Sabela grimes, Meena Murugesan, Ilya Vidrin, Katherine Helen Fisher, and Sarah Silverblatt-Buser, this symposium is an event dedicated to in-depth discussion on the possibilities and advances in technology and dance. The morning's keynote address will be given by Sydney Skybetter and livestreamed for free to the general public at 10am Eastern. Registration for livestream is available at: jacobspillow.org/whats-on/events/future-figures-dance-and-emerging-technologies/.

“Week 3 of our Festival highlights the importance of connection and community, bringing a range of authentic and passionate performances and events to the Pillow,” said Jacob's Pillow Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge. “It's a momentous occasion for London's Akram Khan Company to present at Jacob's Pillow in their final touring production as they prepare to sunset after an accomplished 25-year history. We're honored to welcome the renowned Jingle Dancer Acosia Red Elk to the Henry J. Leir Stage, as well as Pua Ali'i 'Ilima, preserving cultural tradition through Hawaiian dance, music, and chant. Pillow Pride Weekend returns once again, and we're excited for BAAD! Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance to appear in front of audiences on our outdoor stage in celebration. Finally, on July 9th, we celebrate the anniversary of the opening of the Doris Duke Theatre with Future Figures, a symposium exploring the intersection of dance and technology. This is truly a week at the Festival we look forward to sharing with our patrons, offering connection, artistic discovery, and cultural exchange.”

All performances are now on sale. Tickets to Akram Khan Company begin at $71.50 in the Ted Shawn Theatre. All three engagements on the Henry J. Leir Stage are Choose What You Pay, allowing each ticket buyer to set the price of their purchase. Rain or Shine tickets allow ticket holders priority access to an indoor venue at Jacob's Pillow in the event of inclement weather. Rain or Shine tickets are priced at $48.50. For more information for tickets and reservations, visit jacobspillow.org.

PERFORMANCE & TICKET DETAILS

Tickets are on sale now; online at jacobspillow.org and via phone at 413.243.0745. Pricing listed is inclusive of fees.

Performances

Akram Khan Company: Thikra: Night of Remembering

July 8–12

Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Ted Shawn Theatre | Tickets starting at $71.50

Acosia Red Elk

Thursday, July 9 at 5:30 p.m.

Henry J. Leir Stage | Choose What You Pay; Rain or Shine tickets at $48.50

Pua Aliʻi ʻIlima

Friday, July 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Henry J. Leir Stage | Choose What You Pay; Rain or Shine tickets at $48.50

BAAD! Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance

Saturday, July 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Henry J. Leir Stage | Choose What You Pay; Rain or Shine tickets at $48.50

Additional Events

Morning Classes

June 24–August 28

Wednesdays through Fridays, 9–10 a.m.

Sommers Studio | $15 per class; $60 for a five-class card

Open to all dance experience levels, ages 16 and up. Classes are offered weekly throughout the summer in Sommers Studio. Participants may pay through online pre-registration or by cash or card at the door. Modern/Contemporary classes are held on Wednesdays, West African Dance & Spiritual Well-Being on Thursdays, and Ballet on Fridays.

FUTURE FIGURES Symposium: Keynote Speech Livestream

Thursday, July 9 at 10 a.m.

Virtual | Free Livestream

Catalyzed by curiosity around the ways technology is reshaping our cultural landscape, FUTURE FIGURES: Dance and Emerging Technologies is a symposium offering conversations, performance demonstrations, and talks exploring how emerging technologies can advance the field of dance and expand access. The keynote address will be delivered by Sydney Skybetter, Director of the Brown Arts Institute at Brown University, and livestreamed free to the public at 10 a.m. Eastern. Livestream registration is now open.

PillowTalk: Akram Khan Company

Saturday, July 11 at 4 p.m.

Blake's Barn | Free

Joined by collaborators and company members, this PillowTalk celebrates the Akram Khan Company's legacy during its final U.S. tour. Inspired by Khan's early kathak training and the hybrid movement language that emerged through his contemporary practice, the discussion will be led by Scholar-in-Residence Hari Krishnan and explore the company's artistic influences and lasting impact on dance.

Pillow Pride Package

Saturday, July 11

Pillow Grounds | $150 per package

Audiences are invited to enjoy a curated itinerary during Pillow Pride Weekend. The package includes a Rain or Shine ticket to the 5:30 p.m. performance by BAAD! Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance on the Henry J. Leir Stage, a buffet dinner, and admission to the Pillow Pride Dance Party.

Pillow Pride Dance Party

Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m.

Doris Duke Theatre | $45

The annual Pillow Pride Dance Party begins with a queer hustle dance lesson led by queer Latin artist Abdiel before an evening of dancing and celebration.

Pillow Pride History Tour

Sunday, July 12 at 11 a.m.

Welcome Center | Free

Join Pillow Historian and Founding Director of Preservation Norton Owen for a guided tour uncovering the "secret" queer history of Jacob's Pillow, featuring stories about prominent artists and the site's LGBTQ+ legacy.

Family Music and Dance

Sunday, July 12, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

Sommers Studio | $30 per family

Join longtime Berkshire educator Sandy Russell for an interactive Music Together class that encourages music and movement through playful participation by children and caregivers. Recommended for families with children ages 6 and under. Class size is limited to 12 families, and pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

In-Studio Observation in The School

June 24–August 22

Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10:45 a.m.–12:15 p.m. and 2:30–4 p.m.

Perles Family Studio | Free

Visitors are invited to quietly observe classes and rehearsals on a first-come, first-served basis. School observation will not be available on June 27, July 18, August 22, or in the event of inclement weather.

Festival Exhibits & Archives – Ongoing

Martha Graham: Call to Action

Curated by former Graham Company member Oliver Tobin, this multimedia exhibition features archival photographs, films, texts, and costumes celebrating the centennial of the Martha Graham Dance Company and reflecting on the formative years of Martha Graham's artistic journey. On view in Blake's Barn beginning June 23. Hours: Tuesdays and Sundays, noon–5 p.m.; Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, noon until 30 minutes after the final curtain; Fridays, noon–5:30 p.m.

Parable of Portals: The Acorn Archives

Created by trans-media storyteller d. Sabela grimes and interdisciplinary artist Meena Murugesan, this immersive installation blends dance, sound, video, sculpture, and emerging technologies while drawing inspiration from Octavia E. Butler's Parable series. On view in the Doris Duke Theatre Gallery beginning June 24. Hours: Wednesdays through Sundays, 12:30 p.m. until 30 minutes after the final curtain.

Illuminating the American Experience: Groundbreaking U.S. Women in Dance

Curated by Jacob's Pillow Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge and Associate Artistic Director Kim Chan, this exhibition celebrates influential women including Pearl Primus, Rokafella, Emily Johnson, Chea Samy, and others whose work has expanded the possibilities of American dance. On view in the Ted Shawn Theatre Lobby beginning June 24. Hours: Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon until final curtain; Sundays, noon–5 p.m.

Online Exhibit: Jacob's Pillow Dance Interactive

This evolving online resource features performance footage dating back to the early 1930s, along with multimedia essays, photographs, talks, and exclusive archival content organized around a variety of themes.

Jacob's Pillow Archives / Norton Owen Reading Room

Visitors are invited to explore videos from the online catalog, browse books, meet Pillow archivists, and view permanent collections of programs, photographs, and archival materials. The Reading Room also features recent donations, selections from the Stephan Driscoll Collection, and exhibitions curated by Pillow Archives interns. Located in Blake's Barn. Hours: Tuesdays and Sundays, noon–5 p.m.; Wednesdays through Saturdays, noon until final curtain.

Don't Miss a Boston News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows