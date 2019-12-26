THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Breaks 41-Year Sales Record at Merrimack Repertory Theatre

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley bestowed its own gift on Merrimack Repertory Theatre this week when it became the bestselling show in the company's 41-year history. The show closed on Sunday.

Sales sailed past the previous record holder, last season's Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, the first sequel to Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. Previous record holders were Reduced Shakespeare Company's The Complete History of America from the 2004-05 Season; Two Pianos, Four Hands, 2007-08; A Christmas Carol, 2017-18; and Reduced Shakespeare Company's Ultimate Christmas Show, 2011-12.





