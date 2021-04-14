THE UNSUNG HERO By David Gilna Will Be Streamed at The Irish Cultural Centre of New England

The Unsung Hero by award-winning Irish playwright David Gilna will have a special screening at The Irish Cultural Centre of New England on Sunday 25th April 2pm. After making its virtual debut in New York for this years St Patrick's Day Festivities.

Fresh from the recent success of co-curating Origin Theatre Company's 1st Irish festival 2021, New York based actor Michael "Mick" Mellamphy (Sean MacGuire - Red Dead Redemption 2, The Seafarer/ O Casey Cycle - Irish Repertory Theatre) will take on the role of The O'Rahilly in the play The Unsung Hero. A company member of the famed Irish Repertory Theatre in New York where he has performed in 9 productions since 2005. Philadelphia, Here I Come, The Field, The Hairy Ape, After Luke & When I was God, The Yeats Project, Shadow of a Gunman, Juno and The Paycock and The Plough and The Stars.

The play was commissioned by Dublin City Council for the 2016 Easter Rising Centenary Commemorations to critical acclaim having its world premiere at The Theatre Upstairs with the support of the late Karl Shiels. The play went on to launch further commemorations at Fingal County Council & Kerry County Council . The Unsung Hero was awarded best play by the Mayor of Fingal Darragh Butler and Chief Executive of Fingal Council Paul Reid.

David was struck by lightning as a young student in South Boston which inspired his career as a playwright. His new work now returns to the City that scarred his body and soul from a bolt from d'blue.

The play will also feature musical performances from Rob Vickers ( Olivier Award winner for his performance in the 25th anniversary production of Les Miserables in London's West End). Dancing and choreography from world renowned Nawal Elbadri ( Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance, Riverdance, Prodijig & Dear Fingal) and lead female vocalist Rebecca Murphy ( Irish Dreams, The Unsung Hero, Taylor's Tree Rock Irish Cabaret).

The play is an unforgotten love story from Easter week 1916 between Michael O'Rahilly (The O'Rahilly) The Co-Founder of The Irish Volunteers and his wife Nancy O'Rahilly Vice-president of the Cumann na mBan.

Information and tickets are available http://thepigeontheatre.com.