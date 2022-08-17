Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE REVOLUTIONISTS Comes to Wellfleet This Month

Performances are Tuesdays through Sundays, August 27 - September 17 on the Julie Harris Stage.

Aug. 17, 2022  
Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater proudly presents The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Megan Nussle. Performances are Tuesdays through Sundays, August 27 - September 17 on the Julie Harris Stage. Performances are at 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. Preview performances at 7:30 p.m. on August 25 and 26 are discounted and open to the public.

An irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the insanity in 1793 Paris. This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world. It's a true story. Or total fiction. Or a play about a play. Or a raucous resurrection...that ends in a song and a scaffold.

Andreá Bellamore (Mariann) is a national actor originally from the soulful city of New Orleans. She is a graduate of the Rutgers Mason Gross School of the Arts - BFA Acting Conservatory. Her theater credits include: A Comedy of Errors, Romeo and Juliet (American Shakespeare Center), National Tour of A Midsummer Night's Dream and Frankenstein (Aquila Theatre), National Tour of The Grapes of Wrath, A Christmas Carol (American Shakespeare Center), Julius Caesar and As You Like It (Shakespeare's Globe in London), An Octoroon, A Dream Play, Five Times in One Night (Rutgers Theatre Company), Our Warrior Chorus (Aquila Theatre), Twelfth Night (Stages on the Sound), Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (Mile Square Theatre).

Hannah Hakim (Charlotte) Based in New York City, Hannah is an actress and singer who has performed with New York City Children's Theatre, The Emerging Artists Theatre Co., The Metropolitan Playhouse, and The National Theatre (as part of their Saturday Morning Live! At the National program). Hannah is a graduate of Northwestern University's theatre, musical theatre, and acting for the screen programs and is represented by Bright Artists Management.

Christina Leidel (Olympe) Atlanta: Lizzie (Actor's Express); Indecent (Theatrical Outfit); Vanity Fair, Night Must Fall, Blues for Johnny Raven (Georgia Ensemble Theatre); The Yalta Game (Arís Theatre); The Miracle Worker (Gypsy Theatre); The Anointing of Dracula, The Meantime (Theater Emory); WASP, The Zig-Zag Woman (Ultra Popcorn Theatre). Regional: Evita (Piccolo Spoleto Festival); Pippin (Midtown Productions), Arcadia (Village Repertory Company), Fiddler on the Roof (Threshold Repertory); numerous productions with Sprouts Children's Theatre. Film/TV: Olivia, The Pardoner's Sale, Electric Jesus, Molly, Plain Sight, Inhaling Red, Obamaland, The Last Filmmaker; ATL Homicide, Outcast. Awards: Suzi Bass Award - Outstanding Lead Actress (The Miracle Worker); Alternative Film Festival - Best Actress in a Short Film (Jane); Show Low Film Festival - Best Actress (Molly). Nominations: Theatre Charleston Awards - Best Actress (Camelot, Pippin, Red Light Winter).

Paige O'Connor (Marie Antoinette) Paige recently graduated from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts with her B.F.A. in Theater, as well as The Second City's Comedy Studies in Chicago. Paigeoconnor.com

Megan Nussle (Director) is Founding Artistic Director of Campfire Quorum, a new nonprofit theatre company currently camped out on outer Cape Cod, and has previously served as the Artistic Associate of the Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival, and Literary Associate and Project Coordinator at Barrington Stage. Her theatre career has taken her from Nashville to Norwich, England; Boston; the Berkshires; NYC; and most recently, Cape Cod, as a director, dramaturg, producer, and administrator with numerous organizations and shows.





