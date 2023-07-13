THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE Comes to Cape Rep Theatre

Performances will be at Cape Rep’s Indoor Theater August 16 through 27.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Video: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Photo 1 Video: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
The Actors Company of Natick to Present INTO THE WOODS at The Keiter Center This Month Photo 2 The Actors Company of Natick to Present INTO THE WOODS at The Keiter Center This Month
Review: TINY FATHER at Barrington Stage Company Photo 3 Review: TINY FATHER at Barrington Stage Company
Martha's Vineyard Inkwell Beach to Hold Independence Day Public Reading Of Frederick Dougl Photo 4 Martha's Vineyard Inkwell Beach to Hold Independence Day Public Reading Of Frederick Douglass Speech

THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE Comes to Cape Rep Theatre

Cape Rep Theatre will present the critically acclaimed production of  The Pianist of Willesden Lane, adapted and directed by Hershey Felder and performed by Mona Golabek. Performances will be at Cape Rep’s Indoor Theater August 16 through 27; Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 pm, with 2 pm matinees Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $60. Call the box office for reservations and information. Cape Rep Indoor Theater, North Side Route 6A E. Brewster, 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

About The Pianist of Willesden Lane

Based on the book The Children of Willesden Lane by Mona Golabek and Lee Cohen
Adapted and directed by Hershey Felder

Performed by Mona Golabek

Production Design Hershey Felder & Trevor Hay

Costume Design Jaclyn Maduff

Lighting/Video Design Jason Bieber

Sound Design/Production Manager Erik Carstensen

Projection Design Andrew Wilder & Greg Sowizdrzal

Dramaturg Cynthia Caywood, PhD

Associate Direction Trevor Hay

Production Stage Manager Kaitlin LaVella Kelly

Based on the book The Children of Willesden Lane: Beyond the Kindertransport: A Memoir of Music, Love, and Survival by Mona Golabek and Lee Cohen.

Set in Vienna in 1938 and in London during the Blitz, The Pianist of Willesden Lane tells the true and inspirational story of Lisa Jura, a young Jewish pianist who is dreaming about her concert debut at Vienna’s storied Musikverein concert hall. But with the issuing of new ordinances under the Nazi regime, everything for Lisa changes, except for her love of music and the pursuit of her dream.

Grammy-nominated pianist Mona Golabek performs some of the world’s most beloved music as she shares her mother’s riveting true story of survival. The Pianist of Willesden Lane is infused with hope and invokes the life-affirming power of music.



RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Bahué to Virtually Premiere 7 New Works as Part of Their Latinx Composer Miniature Photo
Bahué to Virtually Premiere 7 New Works as Part of Their Latinx Composer Miniature Challenge

Community is at the heart of Bahué's Latinx Composer Miniature Challenge. The bi-coastal duo, Aliana de la Guardia and Ariel Campos, whose mission is to advocate for and uplift Latinx artistry and culture through music, challenged Latinx composers to write miniature pieces of 60 seconds or less. Now, the dynamic new voice and percussion duo will virtually premiere seven new works, posting them at 8:30 AM on Thursdays from July 20th through August 31st on their social media and on the Bahué website.

2
Ripe to Headline 92.5 the Rivers 21st Annual Riverfest at Salisbury Beach Photo
Ripe to Headline 92.5 the River's 21st Annual Riverfest at Salisbury Beach

 Boston’s Independent Radio, WXRV/92.5 the River announced that popular dance funk band Ripe will headline the station’s 21st Annual Riverfest Music Festival on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 12 Noon – 6:00 PM. Ryan Montbleau Band, Air Traffic Controller, and Steve Rondo join the lineup on the Broadway Boardwalk at Salisbury Beach.

3
Complexions Contemporary Ballet makes Pillow Debut with Bowie-Inspired STAR DUST Photo
Complexions Contemporary Ballet makes Pillow Debut with Bowie-Inspired STAR DUST

Week 7 of the 2023 Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival welcomes the dynamic New York-based company Complexions Contemporary Ballet, making their Pillow debut this summer. Complexions will take the stage in the Ted Shawn Theatre from Aug. 9-13.

4
Marblehead School Of Ballet Celebrates 51st Anniversary With Summer Dance Intensive Perfor Photo
Marblehead School Of Ballet Celebrates 51st Anniversary With Summer Dance Intensive Performance

The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 51st anniversary with the 2023 Summer Dance Intensive Performance on Saturday, July 29 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer Video Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BORN TO DO THIS: The Joan of Arc Rock Opera
The Company Theatre (7/28-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Woods
Keiter Center for the Performing Arts (7/21-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evita
American Repertory Theater (5/17-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls - High School Version
Weston Drama Workshop (7/21-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Australian Pink Floyd Show
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/24-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hairspray
Emerson Colonial Theatre (1/19-1/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fat Ham
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (9/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through 'The Change'®
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (2/07-2/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience
Emerson Colonial Theatre (3/09-3/09)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (7/06-8/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You