THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE Comes to Cape Rep Theatre

Performances will be at Cape Rep’s Indoor Theater August 16 through 27.
Cape Rep Theatre will present the critically acclaimed production of The Pianist of Willesden Lane, adapted and directed by Hershey Felder and performed by Mona Golabek. Performances will be at Cape Rep’s Indoor Theater August 16 through 27; Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 pm, with 2 pm matinees Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $60. Call the box office for reservations and information. Cape Rep Indoor Theater, North Side Route 6A E. Brewster, 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.
Based on the book The Children of Willesden Lane by Mona Golabek and Lee Cohen
Adapted and directed by Hershey Felder
Performed by Mona Golabek
Production Design Hershey Felder & Trevor Hay
Costume Design Jaclyn Maduff
Lighting/Video Design Jason Bieber
Sound Design/Production Manager Erik Carstensen
Projection Design Andrew Wilder & Greg Sowizdrzal
Dramaturg Cynthia Caywood, PhD
Associate Direction Trevor Hay
Production Stage Manager Kaitlin LaVella Kelly
Based on the book The Children of Willesden Lane: Beyond the Kindertransport: A Memoir of Music, Love, and Survival by Mona Golabek and Lee Cohen.
Set in Vienna in 1938 and in London during the Blitz, The Pianist of Willesden Lane tells the true and inspirational story of Lisa Jura, a young Jewish pianist who is dreaming about her concert debut at Vienna’s storied Musikverein concert hall. But with the issuing of new ordinances under the Nazi regime, everything for Lisa changes, except for her love of music and the pursuit of her dream.
Grammy-nominated pianist Mona Golabek performs some of the world’s most beloved music as she shares her mother’s riveting true story of survival. The Pianist of Willesden Lane is infused with hope and invokes the life-affirming power of music.
