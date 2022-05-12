THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW World Premiere & More Announced for Greater Boston Stage Company Season 23
Season 23 subscriptions are now on sale. Single tickets go on sale Monday, May 16th 2022.
Greater Boston Stage Company will welcome audiences back for their 23rd season. "With shows like the locally-set Little Women, the World Premiere one-man adaptation of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and the small-town comedy Popcorn Falls, Season 23 speaks directly to our audience and region without forgetting about the wider world in which we live." Reflects Producing Artistic Director, Weylin Symes.
"We are constantly balancing the fresh with the familiar here at GBSC and inviting our audiences to take a closer look at stories they think they might already know. LaDarrion Williams' brand-new play, Boulevard of Bold Dreams, is a perfect example of this as it imagines the night of Hattie McDaniel's history-making Academy Award win through the perspective of race, class, and gender in 1940s Hollywood. And, of course, sometimes we're also more than happy to just have a good time with the unforgettable songs of Beehive: The 60's Musical and the hilarious new adaptation of Clue."
As Symes says, "I love the balance of fresh and familiar, head and heart, silly and serious in Season 23. It feels like the perfect encapsulation of what we do here at GBSC."
POPCORN FALLS
Small town. BIG laughs!
September 16 - October 2, 2022
Written by James Hindman
Starring Christopher Chew
Welcome to Popcorn Falls, a town whose only claim
to fame - their namesake waterfall - has dried up.
Their last chance to avoid bankruptcy is to put on a
play in a week. One big problem: no playhouse.
Another problem: no play. In this feel-good comedy,
follow two actors as they hilariously play over twenty
townsfolk trying to prove that art can save the world.
THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - WORLD PREMIERE
A haunting and humorous Halloween treat.
October 21 - November 6, 2022
Written by John Minigan
Adapted from the story by Washington Irving
Directed by Weylin Symes
Starring Paul Melendy of The 39 Steps an Miss Holmes Returns
Part of the Don Fulton New Works Project
Rediscover the timeless legend of the headless horseman in this ghoulishly funny one-man show. Don't lose your head as the unforgettable Paul Melendy plays a cast of characters including schoolmaster Ichabod Crane, love interest Katrina Von Tassel, ruffian Brom Bones, and the townsfolk of Sleepy Hollow. Can Ichabod fight the phantom and get the girl? Join us for an evening of thrills, chills, and laughs that will leave you on the edge of your seat.
LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
The New England masterpiece set to music.
November 25 - December 23, 2022
Book by Allan Knee
Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott
Lyrics by Mindi Dickstein
Music by Jason Howland
Directed by Ilyse Robbins
Share the joy of the classic story with those you love
this holiday season. Sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy
March experience the heartache and hope of growing
up in Civil War America. Soaring melodies and
astonishing music highlight this truly New England
taleof personal discovery, family and finding your
own voice.
BOULEVARD OF BOLD DREAMS - EAST COAST PREMIERE
A tale of dreams lost and found in Tinseltown.
March 3 - 19, 2023
Written by LaDarrion Williams
In 1940, Hattie McDaniel became the first African American to win an Oscar as Best Supporting Actress for her role in Gone with the Wind. In this fictional retelling, Hattie refuses to attend the Awards Ceremony. See how a bartender and a maid with dreams and secrets of their own convince her to claim her spotlight in history. A play on race, class, gender, and the ever-changing landscape of Hollywood.
BEEHIVE: THE 60's MUSICAL
A rockin' tribute to the radical singers of the women's
rights era.
April 14 - May 7, 2023
Created by Larry Gallagher
Directed by Ilyse Robbins
Beehive: The 60's Musical is a journey of humor and heart that celebrates the female voices of the 1960s, from Tina Turner to Janis Joplin! Told from the perspective of six young women who come of age in the 60s, these powerhouse performers sing and dance their way through a playlist of some of the best music of the 60s, backed by a rocking band.
Featuring the hits, Me and Bobby McGee, River Deep Mountain High, Proud Mary, Natural Woman, It's MyParty, and more.
CLUE: ON STAGE
It's not just a game anymore!
June 2 - 25, 2023
Written by Sandy Rustin
Adapted from the Paramount Pictures film written by Jonathan Lynn and the board game from Hasbro, Inc. Additional materials by Hunter Foster and Eric Price
Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious story of murder, madness, mayhem, and mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu.
When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs.
White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the madcap comedy whodunit that will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out... WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!?
SUBSCRIPTION OPTIONS
Senior (62+) Discount: $10 off any Subscription Package
$400 ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION
The Ultimate-attend all our Mainstage, Special Event, and Young Company shows as often as you like! Expires one year from date of purchase. Package includes three Bring-A-Friend Cards. Being an All-Access Subscriber is priceless!
$275 PREMIER FLEX PASS
Six Mainstage admissions you can use however you like-all at once or throughout the season. Package includes two Bring-A-Friend Cards. Expires June 25, 2023. Save $317 off standard rates.
$240 FIRST LOOK FLEX PASS
Six Mainstage admissions you can use on opening weeks-all at once or throughout the season. Package includes one Bring-A-Friend Card. Expires June 25, 2023. Save $278 off standard rates.
$240 WEDNESDAY MATINEE FLEX PASS
Six Mainstage admissions you can use for any of our Wednesday matinee performances-all at once or throughout the season. Expires June 25, 2023. Package includes one Bring-A-Friend Card. Save $278 off standard rates. a??
ABOUT GREATER BOSTON STAGE COMPANY
We bring vibrant professional theatre and dramatic education beyond the boundaries of Boston, featuring world and regional premieres alongside fresh interpretations of familiar work. Within this setting, we uniquely foster the artists of tomorrow by providing ongoing performance and employment opportunities to our company of current and former students. Now in its 22nd Season of live theatre in Stoneham, MA, Greater Boston Stage Company produces five Mainstage shows, presents a series of Special Events, and runs year-round classes, lessons, and fully staged productions through The Young Company for students in grades 1-12.
