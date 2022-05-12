THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW World Premiere & More Announced for Greater Boston Stage Company Season 23

Greater Boston Stage Company will welcome audiences back for their 23rd season. "With shows like the locally-set Little Women, the World Premiere one-man adaptation of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and the small-town comedy Popcorn Falls, Season 23 speaks directly to our audience and region without forgetting about the wider world in which we live." Reflects Producing Artistic Director, Weylin Symes.

"We are constantly balancing the fresh with the familiar here at GBSC and inviting our audiences to take a closer look at stories they think they might already know. LaDarrion Williams' brand-new play, Boulevard of Bold Dreams, is a perfect example of this as it imagines the night of Hattie McDaniel's history-making Academy Award win through the perspective of race, class, and gender in 1940s Hollywood. And, of course, sometimes we're also more than happy to just have a good time with the unforgettable songs of Beehive: The 60's Musical and the hilarious new adaptation of Clue."

As Symes says, "I love the balance of fresh and familiar, head and heart, silly and serious in Season 23. It feels like the perfect encapsulation of what we do here at GBSC."

Season 23 subscriptions are now on sale. For priority seating, lowest prices, concert and event discounts, and more...subscribe today! Single tickets go on sale Monday, May 16th 2022. Visit greaterbostonstage.org for more information.

POPCORN FALLS

Small town. BIG laughs!

September 16 - October 2, 2022

Written by James Hindman

Starring Christopher Chew

Welcome to Popcorn Falls, a town whose only claim

to fame - their namesake waterfall - has dried up.

Their last chance to avoid bankruptcy is to put on a

play in a week. One big problem: no playhouse.

Another problem: no play. In this feel-good comedy,

follow two actors as they hilariously play over twenty

townsfolk trying to prove that art can save the world.

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - WORLD PREMIERE

A haunting and humorous Halloween treat.

October 21 - November 6, 2022

Written by John Minigan

Adapted from the story by Washington Irving

Directed by Weylin Symes

Starring Paul Melendy of The 39 Steps an Miss Holmes Returns

Part of the Don Fulton New Works Project

Rediscover the timeless legend of the headless horseman in this ghoulishly funny one-man show. Don't lose your head as the unforgettable Paul Melendy plays a cast of characters including schoolmaster Ichabod Crane, love interest Katrina Von Tassel, ruffian Brom Bones, and the townsfolk of Sleepy Hollow. Can Ichabod fight the phantom and get the girl? Join us for an evening of thrills, chills, and laughs that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

The New England masterpiece set to music.

November 25 - December 23, 2022



Book by Allan Knee

Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott

Lyrics by Mindi Dickstein

Music by Jason Howland

Directed by Ilyse Robbins

Share the joy of the classic story with those you love

this holiday season. Sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy

March experience the heartache and hope of growing

up in Civil War America. Soaring melodies and

astonishing music highlight this truly New England

taleof personal discovery, family and finding your

own voice.

BOULEVARD OF BOLD DREAMS - EAST COAST PREMIERE

A tale of dreams lost and found in Tinseltown.

March 3 - 19, 2023

Written by LaDarrion Williams

In 1940, Hattie McDaniel became the first African American to win an Oscar as Best Supporting Actress for her role in Gone with the Wind. In this fictional retelling, Hattie refuses to attend the Awards Ceremony. See how a bartender and a maid with dreams and secrets of their own convince her to claim her spotlight in history. A play on race, class, gender, and the ever-changing landscape of Hollywood.

BEEHIVE: THE 60's MUSICAL

A rockin' tribute to the radical singers of the women's

rights era.

April 14 - May 7, 2023

Created by Larry Gallagher

Directed by Ilyse Robbins

Beehive: The 60's Musical is a journey of humor and heart that celebrates the female voices of the 1960s, from Tina Turner to Janis Joplin! Told from the perspective of six young women who come of age in the 60s, these powerhouse performers sing and dance their way through a playlist of some of the best music of the 60s, backed by a rocking band.

Featuring the hits, Me and Bobby McGee, River Deep Mountain High, Proud Mary, Natural Woman, It's MyParty, and more.

CLUE: ON STAGE

It's not just a game anymore!

June 2 - 25, 2023

Written by Sandy Rustin

Adapted from the Paramount Pictures film written by Jonathan Lynn and the board game from Hasbro, Inc. Additional materials by Hunter Foster and Eric Price

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious story of murder, madness, mayhem, and mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu.

When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs.

White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the madcap comedy whodunit that will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out... WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!?

SUBSCRIPTION OPTIONS

Senior (62+) Discount: $10 off any Subscription Package





The Ultimate-attend all our Mainstage, Special Event, and Young Company shows as often as you like! Expires one year from date of purchase. Package includes three Bring-A-Friend Cards. Being an All-Access Subscriber is priceless!







Six Mainstage admissions you can use however you like-all at once or throughout the season. Package includes two Bring-A-Friend Cards. Expires June 25, 2023. Save $317 off standard rates.





Six Mainstage admissions you can use on opening weeks-all at once or throughout the season. Package includes one Bring-A-Friend Card. Expires June 25, 2023. Save $278 off standard rates.



Six Mainstage admissions you can use for any of our Wednesday matinee performances-all at once or throughout the season. Expires June 25, 2023. Package includes one Bring-A-Friend Card. Save $278 off standard rates. a??

ABOUT GREATER BOSTON STAGE COMPANY

We bring vibrant professional theatre and dramatic education beyond the boundaries of Boston, featuring world and regional premieres alongside fresh interpretations of familiar work. Within this setting, we uniquely foster the artists of tomorrow by providing ongoing performance and employment opportunities to our company of current and former students. Now in its 22nd Season of live theatre in Stoneham, MA, Greater Boston Stage Company produces five Mainstage shows, presents a series of Special Events, and runs year-round classes, lessons, and fully staged productions through The Young Company for students in grades 1-12.

Box Office: (781) 279-2200; boxoffice@greaterbostonstage.org

Box Office Hours: Mondays - Fridays, noon to 6pm

Location: 395 Main Street, Stoneham, MA 02180

Website: greaterbostonstage.org

Illustrations by: Jules Talbot

Flagship Season Sponsors: Mass Cultural Council, Salem Five Charitable Foundation, and StonehamBank