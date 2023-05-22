THE KING OF NEWGRASS Comes To The Hanover Theatre In June

The concert is set for June 9.

Music Worcester brings Sam Bush, known as "The King of Newgrass" and his revolutionary take on bluegrass to Worcester's Hanover Theatre on June 9. The mandolin/fiddle/guitar-playing icon has taken the genre to new heights over a 50+ year career as a founding member of The New Grass Revival, and working with such legends as Leon Russell, Emmylou Harris, Lyle Lovett, and Béla Fleck & The Flecktones. Tickets and information for the June 9 concert at The Hanover Theatre are available at musicworcester.org.

A regular presence at every bluegrass gathering of any significance, Bush is also a steadfast session player whose contributions on mandolin and fiddle are found on any number of albums by leading lights in today's Americana realms. As spring turns to summer, he's touring once again with his band in tow featuring Wes Corbett on banjo, Steve Mougin on guitar, Todd Parks on bass, and Chris Brown on drums while also celebrating his latest release, Radio John, a tribute to his friend and mentor John Hartford.

A multiple Grammy Award-winner, including for O Brother Where Art Thou, Sam Bush was named Mandolin Player of the Year four times by the International Bluegrass Music Association and is the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Music Association.




