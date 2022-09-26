THE HUMANS Makes Cape Cod Premiere at Provincetown Theater

The Provincetown Theater in Provincetown, Massachusetts is be giving Stephen Karam's The Humans its Cape Cod premiere production at their playhouse, 238 Bradford Street, beginning on Thursday, October 13 at 7pm.

Winner of the 2016 Tony Award for Best Play, The Humans was also a finalist for that year's Pulitzer Prize, in which the committee described the play as "a profoundly affecting drama that sketches the psychological and emotional contours of an average American family." Indeed, The Humans tells the contemporary story of a middle-class, middle aged couple from Scranton, PA who travel to New York City with their eldest daughter and grandmother for Thanksgiving dinner at their youngest daughter's new apartment in lower Manhattan's Chinatown. In attempting to celebrate their annual traditions in this odd, empty, and unfamiliar space (and welcoming their daughter's new beau into their lives), over the course of the evening, deep-rooted fears and emotional uncertainty begin seeping into the proceedings, as well as a strangely supernatural haunting from the building itself.

Part family drama, part dark comedy, part haunted house, The Humans is, wholly, a thrilling work of modern American theater (akin in tone and scope to August: Osage County).

Directed by the company's artistic director, David Drake, the Provincetown Theater production of The Humans features a cast of veteran Outer Cape actors that includes Nathan Butera (Mae West's The Drag; web series Off-Season), Jadah Carroll (The Witch), Dian Hamilton (You Can't Take It with You), Laura Scribner (The Lady Hamlet), and -- making their Provincetown Theater debuts -- Danica Jensen and Ken Lockwood.

The Humans will perform Thursdays - Saturdays at 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm, October 13 thru 30. Tickets can be purchased online at provincetowntheater.org, or by calling the box office at 508-487-7487.