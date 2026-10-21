THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED to Open at MRT

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Merrimack Repertory Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for The Complete Works of Jane Austen (Abridged) by Jessica Bedford, Kathryn MacMillan, Charlotte Northeast, and Meghan Winch. Following a successful run at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, the production comes to Lowell this winter with the same cast, creative team, costumes, scenic design, lighting, sound, and props that delighted Cincinnati audiences.

Directed by MRT Interim Executive Artistic Director Jenny Lavery, The Complete Works of Jane Austen (Abridged) runs November 25 - December 13, bringing all six of Jane Austen's beloved novels to the stage in one fast-paced, laugh-filled theatrical romp.

Pride, prejudice, persuasion, proposals, heartbreak, misunderstandings, and questionable matchmaking collide as three actors attempt the impossible: bringing the entire Jane Austen canon to life. With punchlines flying, characters changing in the blink of an eye, and Regency society getting a decidedly modern comic treatment, this is Austen as you've never seen her before.

Rather than presenting faithful adaptations, The Complete Works of Jane Austen (Abridged) races through Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility, Emma, Mansfield Park, Northanger Abbey, and Persuasion using sketch comedy, improvisation, physical comedy, audience participation, pop culture references, and lightning-fast costume changes. Think WWE, Beyoncé, Sports Center, Dungeons and Dragons, Movie Trailers, and Game Shows – you don't have to be a Jane Austen lover to have a really great night out.

Lavery says, “Austen devotees will delight in the literary references and inside jokes, while newcomers can enjoy the romance, rivalry, family drama, and Regency ridiculousness without having to read six novels first.”

The production features a cast of three Cincinnati Shakespeare Company favorites: Hannah Gregory (MRT debut), Jasmine Bouldin (MRT's Frankenstein), and Patrick Earl Phillips (MRT debut). Gregory and Bouldin play devoted Jane Austen fans ready to perform when their third cast member unexpectedly bails. Phillips steps in to save the show, despite knowing very little about Austen…and proceeds to learn about her works along with the audience.

The complete creative team from the Cincinnati run also returns for MRT's Lowell engagement. The production is directed by Jenny Lavery, with Gabby Trice as Scenic Designer, Rainy Edwards (MRT's Frankenstein) as Costume Designer, S. Elliott (MRT debut) as Lighting Designer, Zack Bennett (MRT's Frankenstein) as Sound Designer, and Traci Listo (MRT's Frankenstein) as Properties Designer. Jenna Worden (MRT's Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde) serves as Production Stage Manager, with Naomi Jadotte as the Production Assistant.

The production's journey to Lowell is a true partnership between Cincinnati Shakespeare Company and Merrimack Repertory Theatre. Audiences at MRT will experience the same production that wowed Cincinnati audiences. And the timing couldn't be better…

Coming to the theatre during the holidays is about more than escaping the cold. It's an excuse to get out of the house, gather your favorite people, and spend a couple of hours laughing together. The Complete Works of Jane Austen (Abridged) is the perfect antidote to holiday stress: no shopping required, no assembly instructions, and absolutely no need to agree on which Austen adaptation is best.

Bring your besties. Bring your book club. Bring your family. Bring the friend who has never actually read Jane Austen but has very strong opinions about Bridgerton. Come for the Austen (or Darcy). Stay for the chaos.

The Complete Works of Jane Austen (Abridged) runs November 25 - December 13 at Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50E Merrimack Street, Lowell, Massachusetts. All evening performances begin at 7pm and matinee performances begin at 2pm.

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