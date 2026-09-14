THE CHEVALIER to Make Boston Debut at Concert Theatre Works

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Concert Theatre Works (CTW), the international theatre company founded by Boston native Bill Barclay and known for its groundbreaking storytelling and theatrical work in the classical music world, announced the Boston premiere of The Chevalier for two performances only, held at the historic Emmanuel Church in the Back Bay on October 24 and 25.

Originally commissioned by the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO) in 2018 with a Tanglewood debut in 2019, the critically acclaimed The Chevalier has toured internationally, including performances presented by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, and London Symphony. Called 'Nuanced, witty, and incisive' by The New York Times, and 'Quite simply exquisite' by The Guardian, the Boston premiere features celebrated violinist Brendon Elliott, Solo Violin and Dr. Karen Walwyn, Piano, with actors Barclay as Chod, Thomas Brazzle as Joseph Bologne, the Chevalier de Saint-George, Merritt Janson as Marie Antoinette, and David Joseph as Mozart. The piece also features musicians from The Chamber Orchestra of Boston, led by music director David Feltner, with student string players from Project STEP, a Boston-based non-profit that provides talented young musicians that identify with historically underrepresented grounds in Western classical music with comprehensive music instruction.

This original adaptation of The Life and Music of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-George, is the story of Black violin virtuoso Joseph Bologne's true friendships with Mozart and Marie Antoinette, and his astonishing and widely unrecognized contribution to the abolition of slavery. Conceived, written and directed by Bill Barclay, The Chevalier is a powerful meditation on the true nature of equality and brings the fervour of Revolution to our fight for justice in today's America.

'I am beyond thrilled to finally be bringing The Chevalier to my hometown in Boston, and with such a spectacular story, exquisite music, and a truly gifted group of artistic collaborators,' says Barclay, artistic director of CTW, and writer and director of The Chevalier. 'Bologne was a master composer, virtuoso violinist, the finest fencer in Europe, and was general of Europe's first Black regiment and crusader for equality – he is an extraordinary artist of color nearly forgotten by history. His story is bursting to be told, and the timing couldn't be more apt as we approach the November elections. The time to experience The Chevalier is now!'

This theatrical concert production will be performed at the historic Emmanuel Church on October 24 & 25 at 7pm (80 minutes, no intermission). Tickets are on sale now at www.concerttheatreworks.com.

At A Glance

October 24 - 7pm performance & post-show reception

October 25 - 7pm performance with pre-show talk

Emmanuel Church, 15 Newbury Street, Boston 02116

Tickets and information are available at www.concerttheatreworks.com and via concerttheatreworks.com.

More on Concert Theatre Works' 26-27 Season (Boston, New York, US, Europe)

Creative Team

Bill Barclay, Writer & Director, The Chevalier; Founder/Artistic Director, Concert Theatre Works

David Feltner, Music Director, The Chamber Orchestra of Boston

Dr. Ian Saunders, Artistic Director, Project STEP

Costume Design, Chip Schoonmaker

Lawrence Ware, Lighting Design/Stage Management

Camilla Tassi, Projection Design

Justin Seward, Production Management

Georgia Lyman, Producer

Sara Stackhouse, Chief Strategic Officer

Joy Burton, General Manager

Elizabeth Croteau, Digital Marketing

Key Performer Bios

Bill Barclay, writer & director, is founder and artistic director of Concert Theatre Works, touring his 25+ concert-theatre productions, including Secret Byrd, Peer Gynt, and The Chevalier, to 25-30 cities worldwide each year. Formerly Director of Music at Shakespeare's Globe, his Broadway and West End credits include Farinelli & The King and Twelfth Night, starring Sir Mark Rylance. Commissioned five times by the Boston Symphony Orchestra, his music has also been performed for President Obama, the United Nations, and the British Royal Family.

Dr. Karen Walwyn, piano, is an American concert pianist, composer, and recording artist recognized as a leading interpreter and scholar of Florence B. Price. The first pianist to record Price's Concerto in E minor, she earned praise from Fanfare Magazine for playing that 'captures the essence of Price's inventive writing.' She is Professor of Piano at Berklee College of Music, holds a doctorate from the University of Michigan, and in 2014 became the first African-American female Steinway Artist.

Thomas Brazzle, Joseph Bologne, is an Atlanta-based actor, writer, director, and arts administrator whose credits include The Guthrie Theater, Shakespeare & Company, Connecticut Repertory Theatre, and The Alley Theatre, alongside national commercials and television. He produces, writes, and directs original work through his production company, Whet Ink, centering marginalized voices and perspectives. Thomas is Assistant Director of Georgia Tech Arts and holds a BFA from Stephen F. Austin State University and an MFA in Acting from the University of Connecticut.

Brendon Elliott, solo violin, is a Sphinx Competition Laureate, trained at The Curtis Institute of Music and The Juilliard School, with a fellowship at the New World Symphony. A childhood prodigy featured on NPR's From the Top at 13, he has since soloed with The Cleveland Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, and Buffalo Philharmonic, and recently earned Honorable Mention in the International Joseph Bologne Competition. The New York Times praised his 'silvery tone, superb phrasing and commanding technique' in The Chevalier.

Merritt Janson, Marie Antoinette, is a Brooklyn-based actor devoted to developing new work, with credits at Yale Repertory Theatre, Theatre for a New Audience, The Public, and Red Bull Theater, plus regional stages including Shakespeare Theatre Company and Shakespeare & Company. On screen, she has appeared in Zero Day, Dexter: New Blood, Billions, and the upcoming Cupertino. She received her MFA from ART/MXAT at Harvard University.

David Joseph, Mozart, an actor and classically trained tenor, has toured as Mozart with Concert Theatre Works' The Chevalier for five years, performing with The London Philharmonic and Cleveland Philharmonic, and has appeared twice with the Boston Symphony Orchestra. A fifteen season veteran of Shakespeare & Company, his roles include James in Time Stands Still (Best Leading Actor nomination) and George Bailey in It's a Wonderful Life. He also earned a Best Leading Actor nomination playing Charlie Chaplin in The Consul, The Tramp and America's Sweetheart.

The Chamber Orchestra of Boston is an all-professional ensemble founded in 2001, led by conductor David Feltner. Known for its versatility, the orchestra performs everything from timeless classics to new works, having premiered pieces by composers including John Corigliano and Krzysztof Penderecki.

Project STEP (String Training and Education Program) was founded in 1982, and is dedicated to increasing diversity in classical music by providing string instruction to talented young musicians from historically underrepresented backgrounds. Operating in residence at Boston Symphony Hall with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and New England Conservatory, the program has earned national recognition, including a White House arts award in 2014, and its students have performed at a state dinner for President Obama. Alumni have gone on to Juilliard, Harvard, and careers spanning music, medicine, and architecture.

About Concert Theatre Works

Founded in 2019 by Artistic Director Bill Barclay, Concert Theatre Works is dedicated to building new audiences for classical music by fusing live orchestral performance with theatrical storytelling. CTW tours theatrical productions to orchestras and ensembles worldwide, with a catalog of more than two dozen original works, including Secret Byrd, Peer Gynt, and The Chevalier, reaching 25-30 cities internationally each year. www.concerttheatreworks.com

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