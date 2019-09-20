THE BLACK BOX Sings Rodgers & Hammerstein

THE BLACK BOX will present a concert featuring the music of legendary musical theater duo Rodgers and Hammerstein on Saturday, September 28 at 8:00 pm. Innovators of the American Musical Theater, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II created some of the most memorable music to grace the Great White Way. From classics like Oklahoma!, Carousel, and The Sound of Music to lesser known gems like Allegro, audiences will enjoy performances of the pair's timeless music. Featuring NYC guests, Boston-based vocalists, voice faculty from the Franklin School for the Performing Arts, and Franklin Performing Arts Company favorites.

Modeled after the popular cabaret series "54 Sings" at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC, THE BLACK BOX Sings... series celebrates the music of musicals, composers, and artists sung by Franklin Performing Arts Company favorites accompanied by the ACME Rhythm Section.



Tickets for THE BLACK BOX Sings...Rodgers and Hammerstein are available at www.THEBLACKBOXonline.com or by calling the box office at 508-528-3370. The venue features a full bar. THE BLACK BOX is located at 15 W. Central St. in Franklin, MA.





