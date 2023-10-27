THE BAND'S VISIT Extended at The Huntington Theatre

The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage's production of The Band's Visit will extend, now running through Sunday, December 17, 2023 at the Huntington Theatre (264 Huntington Ave). Several weeks out from opening, the production has added an additional week of performances due to overwhelming demand from audiences. The first two rows of the orchestra have also been made available for sale for all performances, November 10 – December 17.

With music and lyrics by David Yazbek, book by Itamar Moses, and directed by SpeakEasy Stage founder and artistic director Paul Daigneault, The Band's Visit centers on an Egyptian band of musicians who become stranded in a small Israeli town after a transportation mix-up. With no lodgings available, the locals take them into their homes for the night. By morning, surprising connections have been made and friendships forged over moments of shared humanity and love of music. In this beautiful, feel-good musical, a brief visit can have a lasting impact.

Based on Eran Kolirin's 2007 film of the same name, this original musical first premiered at the Atlantic Theater Company Off Broadway in 2016 before transferring to Broadway in 2017. The tour was scheduled to perform in Boston in 2020, but was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Band's Visit won an astounding 10 Tony Awards in 2018 – among the highest in Broadway history – as well as the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album in 2019.

ABOUT SPEAKEASY STAGE

Now in its 33rd year, SpeakEasy Stage is an award-winning, not-for-profit, professional theatre company in residence at the Stanford Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts. Founded by Artistic Director Paul Daigneault, and co-led by Mr. Daigneault and Executive Director David Beardsley, the company has consistently won acclaim for its intimate, top-quality, original productions of bold contemporary plays and musicals that, for over three decades, have sparked conversations that challenge, connect, and inspire its audiences and the Greater Boston community. In addition, as part of its mission to build and support a thriving local theatre scene, SpeakEasy works with hundreds of Massachusetts-based actors, directors, designers, and technicians each year, and trains early-career theatre professionals through its emerging artist and fellowship programs. From its humble 40-seat beginnings, the company has emerged as a leader in Boston's theatre community, a champion of diverse and emerging voices, and a staunch proponent of the transformative power of theatre to bring about social change. SpeakEasyStage.com

ABOUT THE HUNTINGTON

Celebrating over 40 years of outstanding theatre, The Huntington is Boston's theatrical commons and leading professional theatre company. On our stages and throughout our city, we share enduring and untold stories that spark the imagination of audiences and artists and amplify the wide range of voices in our community.

Under the leadership of Norma Jean Calderwood Artistic Director Loretta Greco and Executive Director Christopher Mannelli, The Huntington is committed to welcoming broad and diverse audiences, provides life-changing opportunities for students through its robust education and community programs, is a national leader in the development of playwrights and new plays, acts as the host organization for a multi-year residency of Front Porch Arts Collective, a Black theatre company based in Boston, and serves the local arts community through our operation of The Huntington Calderwood/BCA.

The Huntington reopened the historic Huntington Theatre in fall of 2022 after its transformational renovation, and is currently in phase two of the project; a storied venue with a bold vision for the future, the renovation and building project will allow us to innovatively expand our services to audiences, artists, and the community for generations to come. For more information, visit huntingtontheatre.org

Photo credit: Nile Hawver