THE 39 STEPS Comes to The Barnstable Comedy Club in January

THE 39 STEPS opens on Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 pm and continues through January 21, 2024

By: Dec. 01, 2023

THE 39 STEPS Comes to The Barnstable Comedy Club in January

The Barnstable Comedy Club, located at 3171 Main Street in Barnstable presents THE 39 STEPS by Patrick Barlow based on the movie by Alfred Hitchcock from the novel by John Buchan. The show is directed by Corinne Cameron. THE 39 STEPS opens on Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 pm and continues through January 21, 2024 with performances on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm. General admission tickets are $25/$23 for seniors 65+ and students. Tickets may be purchased online at Click Here or reserved by calling the box office at 508-362-6333.

Four veteran Cape actors, Rob Minshall, Samantha McMahon, Todd Gosselin and Mason Aksamit play 150 different roles in this zany comedy!

Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python, and you have THE 39 STEPS, a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre! This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, an on-stage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance!

In THE 39 STEPS, a man with a boring life meets a woman with a thick accent who says she's a spy. When he takes her home, she is murdered. Soon, a mysterious organization called "The 39 Steps" is hot on the man's trail in a nationwide manhunt that climaxes in a death-defying finale! A riotous blend of virtuoso performances and wildly inventive stagecraft, THE 39 STEPS amounts to an unforgettable evening of pure pleasure!

The 39 Steps is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com


Recommended For You