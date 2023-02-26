Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TCAN Players to Present Ken Ludwig's MOON OVER BUFFALO Next Month

The production runs March 3 through 12, 2023.

Feb. 26, 2023  
The TCAN Players will present Ken Ludwig's Moon Over Buffalo, March 3 through 12, 2023, at The Center for Arts in Natick, 14 Summer Street, Natick. Tickets are $22, $20 for TCAN members, and $17 for seniors and may be purchased through the box office at 508-647-0097 or online at www.natickarts.org.

In the madcap comedy tradition of Lend Me A Tenor, Ken Ludwig's Moon Over Buffalo centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s. Currently, they're playing Private Lives and Cyrano De Bergerac in rep in Buffalo, New York with 5 actors. Down on their luck doesn't begin to describe it. But the great movie director Frank Capra is coming to town to see their matinee, and if he likes what he sees, he just might cast them in his movie remake of The Scarlet Pimpernel. Naked ambition takes over as George and Charlotte do everything they can to make Capra love them.

The Center for Arts in Natick is located at 14 Summer Street, Natick, in a restored 1875 firehouse. The theatre is wheelchair accessible.

CAST LIST and Hometown:

GEORGE HAY: Andrew Rhodes, Melrose, MA

Charlotte Hay: Angela Courtney Rossi, S. Hamilton, MA

ROSALIND (ROZ): Ashley Harmon, Hopkinton, MA

HOWARD: Conor Hawley, Norwood, MA

PAUL: JP Giuliotti, Winthrop, MA

ETHEL: Cathy Merlo, Wellesley, MA

RICHARD: Dandridge Henderson, Needham, MA

EILEEN: Carly Ristaino, Somerville, MA




