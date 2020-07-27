TANGLEWOOD 2020 ONLINE FESTIVAL Week 5 Features Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax and More

The Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival is a groundbreaking digital series of audio and video streams featuring newly created content being recorded at Tanglewood's Linde Center in July alongside previously recorded material from Tanglewood being released for the first time. The Boston Symphony Orchestra's first-ever Tanglewood digital festival-designed to capture the beauty and spirit of the Tanglewood grounds-will feature artists and programs of the originally announced 2020 Tanglewood season, among other content.

In addition to the Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival free-of-charge offerings, other online programs ranging in price from $5 to $12 for a single stream, to $15 to $90 for multiple stream packages, are available for purchase via www.tanglewood.org.



The Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival is being offered in response to continuing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 and official crowd restriction policies that have necessitated the cancellation of the festival's live performance series.

NEW CONTENT

RECITALS FROM THE WORLD STAGE SERIES: SILKROAD ENSEMBLE

Wednesday, July 29, at 8 p.m. - Hosted by Karen Allen, $8 for single video stream, $42 for series

Founded by Yo-Yo Ma, Silkroad Ensemble is the performing dimension of Silkroad, an initiative advocating and developing global cultural communication through music, art, and education. Tanglewood is a spiritual home for the ensemble, which first convened here two decades ago. In these performances newly recorded from Tanglewood's Linde Center and elsewhere, Silkroad's multitalented artists from several different countries and musical backgrounds-Maeve Gilchrist, Kevork Mourad, Edward Perez, and Kaoru Watanabe-team up to create works blending and highlighting both their individual artistry and collaborative spontaneity, performing on instruments as diverse as Celtic harp and Japanese shakuhachi. The concert features two world premieres jointly conceived by Maeve Gilchrist/Kevork Mourad and by Edward Perez/Kaoru Watanabe, and the presentation also includes archival footage from a 2012 Silkroad Ensemble performance at Tanglewood. Silkroad Ensemble's special guest for this event is the multitalented American musician Rhiannon Giddens. Note that there will be a post-concert Q&A with the artists on July 29 only, available exclusively to patrons purchasing this individual event (or the Recitals from the World Stage series). A private link will be emailed to these ticket buyers shortly before the concert begins. Video available July 29, 2020, at 8 p.m. through August 5.

BSO MUSICIANS IN RECITAL FROM TANGLEWOOD SERIES

Friday, July 31, 8 p.m. - Hosted by Lauren Ambrose, $5 for single video stream, $28 for series

In addition to working together in their usual large-ensemble setting, the BSO's individual musicians frequently perform as soloists or together in chamber music, a pursuit requiring a different, more intimate mode of musical collaboration. Three BSO violists (Mary Ferrillo, Steven Laraia, and Daniel Getz) perform on this program of 20th-century masterworks, joined by BSO percussionist Kyle Brightwell and pianist Brett Hodgdon. Both the English composer Rebecca Clarke's and the German Paul Hindemith's sonatas date from 1919, and both are staples of the viola-piano repertoire. The eminent American composer-conductor Ulysses Kay's musical voice has roots deep in the American experience. He wrote his Sonatine for Viola and Piano in 1939. The great Italian composer Luciano Berio's Naturale creates a remarkable landscape for viola and percussion evoking Italian folk song and incorporating pre-recorded Sicilian street cries.

GREAT PERFORMERS IN RECITAL FROM TANGLEWOOD SERIES: YO-YO MA AND EMANUEL AX

Saturday, August 1, 8 p.m. - Hosted by Nicole Cabell, $12 for single video stream, $80 for series

Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax, both consummate solo artists, together form one of the closest musical friendships and chamber music partnerships of all time. The duo performs Beethoven's Cello Sonata No. 3 in A, Op. 69, plus the Adagio from Brahms's Violin Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Op. 108 (performed on cello), and Mendelssohn's Song Without Words, Op. 109. Note there will be special post-concert Q&A with Yo-Yo Ma on August 1 only, available exclusively to patrons purchasing this individual event (or the Recitals from the World Stage series). A private link will be emailed to these ticket buyers shortly before the concert begins.

TLI OPEN FORUM: THE ROARING TWENTIES

Monday, July 27, 1 p.m., $5 for single video stream, $15 for series

Dr. Nadine Hubbs, Professor of Women's Studies and Music, University of Michigan, presents The Twenties Roaring: Deafening Developments in Classical and Popular Music and a Century's Social Reverberations. In phrases like Roaring Twenties and Jazz Age, we recall the U.S. 1920s as a racially, socially, and sonically charged moment. In addition to the global ascent of American jazz, this era saw the rise of gay composers in U.S. concert music and the racial segregation of working-class southern music by the dawning U.S. music industry, via "race" (R&B) and "old-time" (country) marketing categories. What produced these potent social-sonic conjunctures, and how do they continue to resonate in our own time? The talk will be followed by a live Q&A session with Tanglewood Learning Institute Director Sue Elliott. Video available July 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. through August 30, 2020

TLI CELEBRATES BEETHOVEN

Tuesday, July 28, 1 p.m. - Beethoven and the Musical Workshop of Prince Lobkowicz, $5 for single video stream, $20 for series

For this regular Tuesday-afternoon series, preeminent musicians and Beethoven scholars of our time lead video presentations and discussions in celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth. During a crucial period in Beethoven's career, as he created works that challenged conventions and re-imagined traditional genres, he received significant aid from an aristocratic source. Franz Joseph Maximilian, 7th Prince Lobkowicz, possessed a large palace with a splendid concert room in central Vienna, an ensemble of excellent house musicians, and the willingness to put all his resources at Beethoven's disposal. He was able to offer Beethoven the freedom to experiment, with experienced musicians, adequate rehearsal time, and an audience of connoisseurs who did not fear the new; in this workshop the Eroica Symphony and other symphonies, concertos, and chamber works found early hearings. Many of the orchestral parts used by players in those performances, often with Beethoven's own corrections, as well as account records and other documentary evidence, are preserved in the Library & Archives of The Lobkowicz Collections. In this discussion we will consider what these valuable artifacts tell us, and what they reveal about the dedicated circle of musicians and listeners who helped Beethoven bring his music to life. This session, presented by Kathryn L. Libin (Vassar College, The Lobkowicz Collections) marks the first collaboration in a multi-year partnership with the House of Lobkowicz. A live Q&A session with Tanglewood Learning Institute Director Sue Elliott follows the presentation. Video available July 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. through August 30, 2020

TLI MASTERPASS

Wednesday, July 29, 1 p.m. - Violin Class for Boston University Tanglewood Institute students led by Midori, $5 for video stream, $32 for series

Midori is a visionary artist, activist, and educator whose unique career has transcended traditional boundaries through her relentless drive to explore and build connections between music and the human experience. A leading concert violinist for more than 35 years, she holds the Dorothy Richard Starling Chair in Violin Studies at the Curtis Institute of Music, is an honorary professor at Beijing's Central Conservatory of Music, and teaches regularly at Ravinia's Steans Music Institute and the Weimar Meisterkurse. TMC Associate Director Michael Nock is host. Video available July 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. through August 5, 2020.

TLI SHOPTALKS

Thursday, July 30, 1 p.m. - Conductors Thomas Wilkins and JoAnn Falletta, $5 for single video stream, $32 for series

Thursday-afternoon ShopTalks feature candid, informal discussions on life, music, and the future of the field with conductors, composers, soloists, and unsung heroes. For this week, host and Tanglewood Learning Institute Director Sue Elliott interviews BSO Artistic Advisor for Education and Community Engagement Thomas Wilkins-who leads the BSO Youth and Family Concerts, among other BSO responsibilities-and JoAnn Falletta, Music Director of the Buffalo Philharmonic and the first woman to lead a major American ensemble. Video available July 30, 2020, at

1 p.m. through August 6, 2020.

TANGLEWOOD FOR KIDS

Each Sunday afternoon, we invite kids and their families to enjoy the sights and sounds of Tanglewood from the comfort of home through Tanglewood for Kids. To make the experience even more fun, we've included specially-created activities, crafts, recipes, and videos that you can explore while you're listening to the Boston Symphony Orchestra archival performance. Participants have learned about composers ranging from Mozart and Beethoven to Harbison and Ellington and how to make a rhythm shaker, smartphone speaker, and sleigh bells. Kids can also enjoy a performance by Keith Lockhart and Thomas Rolfs and try recipes with a Tanglewood twist (green smoothies, Crescendo Krispies, and piano key cookies, for example).

From a June 25, 2020 recording session at the Linde Center for Music and Learning

RETROSPECTIVE CONTENT:

TANGLEWOOD MUSIC CENTER ORCHESTRA ENCORE PERFORMANCES

Monday, July 27, 8 p.m. - Hosted by Stefan Asbury with John Williams FREE audio stream

This program celebrates three titans of Tanglewood. Boston native and Harvard graduate Leonard Bernstein was a member of the TMC's inaugural class of 1940 and the protégé of BSO Music Director Serge Koussevitzky, as well as of Aaron Copland, the TMC's Head of Faculty. Bernstein's 1971 musico-theatrical work Mass, from which his Meditations are taken, was written for the opening of the Kennedy Center, and this performance features another Tanglewood icon: cellist Yo-Yo Ma. John Williams served as conductor of the Boston Pops for over a decade and continues to reign at Tanglewood in its annual Film Night, a beloved tradition. Highwood's Ghost-a BSO commission in honor of Bernstein's 100th birthday-again features Mr. Ma, along with BSO Principal Harp Jessica Zhou. Aaron Copland's Symphony No. 3, concluding with the famous "Fanfare for the Common Man," was the final work Bernstein conducted with the TMC Orchestra in 1990.

TANGLEWOOD FAMILY CONCERT: THOMAS WILKINS AND CIRCLE ROUND

Tuesday, July 28 at 5 p.m. - FREE audio stream

BSO Artistic Advisor for Education and Community Engagement and Germeshausen Youth and Family Concerts Conductor Thomas Wilkins hosts this special performance created in partnership with WBUR's award-winning podcast Circle Round, which adapts folktales from around the world for kids aged 4 to 10. BSO musicians Ben Levy (double bass), Danny Kim (viola), and Mike Roylance (tuba) have featured roles.

