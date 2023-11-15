Swinging Steaks Will Play a Hometown Show at The Spire Center For Performing Arts

The Spire will host the Swinging Steaks on Saturday, February 10, at 8:00 p.m.

Swinging Steaks Will Play a Hometown Show at The Spire Center For Performing Arts

Roots Rock band Swinging Steaks will play at the Spire Center for Performing Arts on Saturday, February 10. Fueled by singer/songwriters Jamie Walker, Tim Giovanniello, and Jim Gambino, the group's material explores a rich diversity of musical Americana from full tilt rockers to mandolin-driven melodies and soulful ballads.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, November 18, at 6:00 a.m at Click Here

A five-man band out of the greater Boston area, the Swinging Steaks are among the originators of the current roots rock/ alt.country movement. 

Paul Kochanski and Jamie Walker started playing together in the early 1980s as members of a Boston-based band called the Drive. Soon after, they formed The Swinging Steaks, recruiting Tim Giovanniello, Jim Gambino, and Joe Donnelly. The band discovered their unique style by blending rock, country, and other roots genres.

The Swinging Steaks gained national recognition with their second album, Southside of the Sky. The album produced two top ten AAA radio singles, and the band appeared on NBC-TV's Late Night with Conan O'Brien and NPR's Mountain Stage. Since then, the group has released four albums - Suicide at the Wishing Well, Shiner, Bare, and KickSnareHat.

The band has appeared on numerous guest spots alongside well-known artists such as Hank Williams Jr, the Black Crowes, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Poco, Jimmy Dale Gilmore, Paul Westerberg, and John Fogerty

The Spire will host the Swinging Steaks on Saturday, February 10, at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Saturday, November 18, at 6:00 a.m at Click Here. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue. 


