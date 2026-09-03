Sutton Foster to Join Boston Pops for 2026 Holiday Pops Season

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Holiday Pops returns this December with Keith Lockhart leading the Boston Pops in festive and family-friendly concerts. A beloved holiday tradition for over 50 years (and led by Lockhart since 1994), this season offers 41 Holiday Pops performances at Boston's Symphony Hall, including the annual Holiday Pops Company Celebration with two-time Tony Award winning Broadway star Sutton Foster as special guest.

The Holiday Pops show also travels to five venues across New England. Two Pops presentations of Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert extend the holiday spirit between the Christmas and New Year's holidays, Lockhart and the Pops also offer (Dec. 27 & 28). A New Year's Eve Pops concert will be announced at a later date.

As always, Holiday Pops programs include “'Twas the Night Before Christmas,” set to artwork by celebrated children's book illustrator Jan Brett, Leroy Anderson's winter classic "Sleigh Ride," a festive sing-along —and, of course, a visit by Santa Claus. The holiday program features the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, with support from the Metropolitan Chorale, and the BSO x NEC Honors Children's Chorus at some shows.

Special Holiday Pops Performances:

A Sensory-Friendly Concert (Dec. 5 at 10:30 a.m.): Designed for people of any age with an autism spectrum disorder or sensory sensitivity and their families, with a more relaxed atmosphere, reduced volume and lighting levels, extra space for movement, available noise-reduction headphones, designated quiet rooms and support spaces, and modified food concessions.

Seven Kids' Matinees (Dec. 6, 12–13, 19–20, 23–24 at 11 a.m.): Shorter programs with no intermissions designed for younger children, including a family-friendly food selection with special holiday treats, and an opportunity for photos with Santa Claus. This year all Kids' Matinee performances feature the new BSO x NEC Honors Children Chorus. For these performances only, tickets are free for children under 2.

Holiday Pops Company Celebration (Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.): A unique holiday gala celebrating the extraordinary partnership between the corporate community and the Boston Pops. This year's special guest artist is two-time Tony Award winning actress, singer and dancer Sutton Foster. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a pre-concert reception for Company Celebration guests who will be seated on the orchestra floor. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Balcony seats are available for patrons who are not ticketed for the Company Celebration.

Bravo Club at Holiday Pops (Dec. 19, 9 a.m.): Bravo Club is the BSO's family-friendly fundraising series. Designed to make concert days magical for children and parents alike, a Bravo Club event includes exclusive pre-concert access to Symphony Hall, premium concert tickets, a festive brunch, and hands-on activities that bring music to life. Contact bravoclub@bso.org to learn more.

Post-Christmas Performances:

Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert (Dec. 27 & 28 at 2:00 p.m.): With live music performed by the Boston Pops, The Muppets perform Charles Dickens' classic holiday tale, with Kermit the Frog playing Bob Cratchit, the put-upon clerk of stingy Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine). Gonzo, as Dickens, narrates the story with the help of Rizzo the Rat. The film also features Miss Piggy as Emily Cratchit, Fozzie Bear as Fozziwig, and Robin the Frog as Tiny Tim. When the grumpy Scrooge receives Christmas Eve visits from the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, they show him the error of his self-serving ways. Though the miserable old man seems beyond any hope of redemption and happiness, the kind and humble Bob Cratchit, his family, and the Spirits open Scrooge's eyes – and his heart – to the true meaning of Christmas. The original score was composed by Miles Goodman (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Little Shop of Horrors) with songs by Oscar, Emmy and GRAMMY-winning songwriter Paul Williams (“Rainbow Connection,” “Evergreen”).

TICKETING INFORMATION

Beginning September 10 at 10 a.m., tickets for Symphony Hall shows may be purchased through bso.org, by calling 888-266-1200, or by visiting the Symphony Hall Box Office (see hours).

Everyone attending a concert is required to have a ticket, regardless of age. For the seven 11 a.m. Kids' Matinees, children under the age of 2 are free, but their tickets must be requested in advance, at the time of purchase of adult tickets, by calling 617-266-1200. All ages are welcome at the 3 p.m. concerts, but children must be age 4 or over to attend one of the 7:30 p.m. performances. Full-priced tickets are required for all children attending a 3 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. performance.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICE

There are café tables for five on the orchestra (floor) level with table service for food and beverages during the performances. Food and drink may also be purchased at the bars.

ACCESSIBILITY

Accessible seats and other accommodations are available for all Symphony Hall patrons. Accommodations can be made by calling 617-638-9431 or emailing access@bso.org. For more information, visit our website.

PERFORMANCES BEYOND BOSTON

Spreading the joy of Holiday Pops to cities throughout New England, Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra take the show on the road for performances at the Hanover Theatre & Conservatory in Worcester, Mass. (Dec. 4 at 8 p.m.); the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs, Conn. (Dec. 5 at 8 p.m.); the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, R.I. (Dec. 13, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.); SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H. (Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.); and the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Mass. (Dec. 20, 2:30 p.m.). Tickets to performances in other cities are available through the presenting venues.

MILITARY PREVIEW EVENT

Before the season opens, the Pops will again offer a free preview event for active and veteran military members and their families. Tickets will be distributed through military partner organizations later this fall.

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