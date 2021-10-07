Susan Werner Set To Play Three Shows At Club Passim

Singer songwriter Susan Werner will perform three shows at Club Passim as she continues her North American tour. Celebrating the release of her 16th album, Werner will perform Friday November 5 at 7:00pm and Saturday November 6 at 5:00pm and 8:00pm. Folk duo King Margo will be the opening act. Tickets for the shows are $35 and available at Passim.org.

Born and raised in Iowa, Werner moved east after college and began writing and performing her own music. She became a force in the 90s folk scene touring the northeast and playing Club Passim often. She has gone on to record 16 albums, the latest of which, "NOLA," is a celebration of all things New Orleans. Werner penned a collection of originals based on the piano stylings of New Orleans' greats Dr. John, Professor Longhair and Allen Toussaint. Now she is bringing the unique sound on the road for a nationwide tour this fall and stopping at many of the same clubs where she got her start 30 years ago.

"Susan Werner had been playing at the club since the mid-90s," said Matt Smith, Managing Director of Club Passim. "Truly one of the most versatile talents on the scene, she blends elements of folk, jazz, country, gospel, bossa nova and just about every other genre into something uniquely her own."

Together Lucciana Costa and Rachel Coats make up King Margo, a folk duo from the midwest. They met one night by chance in the middle of a Kentucky field and connected instantly. Their first album, Barely Gettin' By, was pure fun, capturing the youth and sarcasm and liveliness honed by playing in rowdy bars deep into the night. Now they are working on their second album and touring the country, building a loyal group of followers.

At all Passim shows patrons will be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card before entering the club. Patrons and staff must also wear masks at Passim unless actively eating or drinking.

Susan Werner will perform three shows at Club Passim, Friday November 5 at 7:00pm, and Saturday, November 6 at 5:00pm and 8:00pm. King Margo will be the opening act. Tickets are $35 ($33 member) and will be available at passim.org or at the club 30 minutes before the show. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St, Cambridge, MA.