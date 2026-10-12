String Spectacular to Open Cape Ann Symphony MUSICIANS UNLEASHED Series

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Cape Ann Symphony launches the opening of the 2026/27 Musicians Unleashed Concert Series with String Spectacular on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 3:00 PM at Crowell Chapel, 4 Rosedale Avenue, Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA. The ticket price for String Spectacular is $50. Call CAS at 978-281-0543 or go to www.capeannsymphony.org to purchase tickets.

The Cape Ann Symphony's Musicians Unleashed Concert Series debuted in 2019 to an overwhelmingly enthusiastic audience response. The Musicians Unleashed Concerts give audiences an opportunity to see and hear extraordinary CAS orchestra members and guest musicians in a variety of intimate settings. "As we embark on our 75th Anniversary Season and look back on the history of CAS, the Musicians Unleashed concerts play an exciting and vital role in our growth," says Barbara Cox, Director of Marketing on the CAS Board. "Audiences love the variety of unique venues—many of which don't regularly host music—along with the chance to see CAS musicians in intimate chamber groups that highlight different sections of the orchestra performing eclectic repertoire. This season kicks off on Sunday, October 25 with a string concert featuring three contrasting works from different eras. The series continues on February 7, 2027, with a program dedicated entirely to women composers, and wraps up on April 10, 2027, with a powerful celebration of brass music."

String Spectacular celebrates the string instruments in the orchestra and features four members of the CAS string section: Concertmaster Scott Moore and Sarah Skinner, First Violin; Erica Pisaturo and Peter Paetkau, Second Violin. They are joined by guest musicians Emily Rideout and Joy Grimes, Viola; Tyler James and Ben Swartz, Cello; and Kelly Savage, Harpsichord.

The concert program features Antonio Vivaldi's Concerto for Four Violins in B minor ; Kenji Bunch's String Circle and Felix Mendelssohn's String Octet in E♭ major, Op. 20. “These are three contrasting works from three very different eras; yet they are united in the way they conjure an overwhelming sense of vitality, adventure, playful effervescence, and soul,” offers Cape Ann Symphony concertmaster Scott Moore, who is curating and organizing the concert. “I'm very excited to join forces with such talented colleagues in presenting this ambitious program of large-scale string chamber music.”

Since moving to New England in fall of 2019, CAS Concertmaster Scott Moore has also become Artist-in-Residence at the Annisquam Village Church in Gloucester, where his growing portfolio includes solo and group performances across a range of genres and media. He is a founding member of the Lobster Cove String Quartet, established in 2023. When not fully consumed making music, he's very likely to be chasing one or both of his young children. In the remaining ten minutes of free time per year, he enjoys cooking, nature, photography, writing, things with two wheels, paddling around Cape Ann, and shooting Super 8 film.

The Musicians Unleashed Concert, String Spectacular is Sunday, October 25 at 3:00 PM at Crowell Chapel, 4 Rosedale Avenue, Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA. The ticket price for String Spectacular is $50. Call Cape Ann Symphony at 978-281-0543 or go to www.capeannsymphony.org for tickets.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 01 Hrs 56 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming