Straight No Chaser Is Heading to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts

Straight No Chaser brings their tightly arranged songs and impeccable vocal harmonies to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Saturday, April 11 at 8pm. Tickets go on sale to theatre members on Thursday, November 7 at 10 am and to the public on Friday, November 8 at 10 am.

If the phrase "male a cappella group" conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses, think again. Straight No Chaser are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced. They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fan base, numerous national TV appearances and an unforgettable live act. Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense and with a sense of humor.

Tickets to Straight No Chaser start at $39.50 and are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org

The TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You