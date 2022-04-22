Stephanie James Performs Live at Red Room at Cafe 939 This Weekend With Special Guest Late Night Thoughts

Independent recording artist Stephanie James will be performing her first sold out headlining performance at Berklee College of Music's Red Room at Cafe 939 on April 23rd alongside special guest Late Night Thoughts.

The performance will have Stephanie James perform her entire Unbreakable album alongside new hits from her forthcoming project which is due at the end of Summer 2022.

"I spent two years writing songs on my bedroom floor and singing to people through a screen. I can't wait to be back on stage with my band where I am filled with the most joy," says Stephanie James. "There is no greater feeling than connecting with the audience and feeling the energy in the room. It'll be a special night as this is my first sold out show. It feels like a new chapter is starting as I look back and perform songs from my debut album but also share new music I've been crafting."

Prior to James' performance, New York City based Late Night Thoughts will be performing an acoustic set which includes songs off their latest EP, Bridges and Tunnels as well as recent singles such as, "Dust" and "What Love Truly Means".

The performance, which has already sold out to the general public, will also be available to view live from Stephanie James Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Recording artist Stephanie James breathes new life to pop music, blending the smoothness of jazz singers and classic country singers with her honey-coated voice. With songs ranging from heartstring-tugging ballads to uplifting songs that leave a lasting impression on audiences. Stephanie has established herself in the heart of the music industry performing at venues from coast to coast including Hotel Cafe in LA, Rockwood Music Hall in NYC, and Brighton Music Hall in Boston.

A powerhouse of a performer, Stephanie has been likened to legends like Linda Ronstadt, as well as mega-talents of today such as Sara Bareilles and Kacey Musgraves. Whether in intimate rooms or packed venues, Stephanie connects deeply with her audience in ways that elicit both tears and celebration.

Stephanie recorded her debut album Unbreakable in collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated producers Jorel Corpus and Simone Torres in Los Angeles. The album is home to her most authentic, unfiltered songs to date, including a tribute to Maya Angelou's poem, "Caged Bird," and anthem single "Throw Me a Rope" that encourages listeners to overcome obstacles in their life.

In addition to ten years of classical and pop vocal coaching, Stephanie honed her skills as a singer, musician, and songwriter at the prestigious Berklee College of Music. Her 15 years of real-world performances have brought her talent to life, and confirms that she was born for the stage.