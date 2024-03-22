Spotlight: DRIVING IN CIRCLES at Boston Playwrights' Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Driving in Circles is a solo-ish new work that traverses the highway between confessional monologue, stand-up comedy, and rock concert. Set to a sometimes whispering, sometimes screaming folktronica score, Driving traces the aftermath of intimate violence—mapping our hero’s darkly funny, deeply felt, defiantly hopeful journey through the bodymind-altering landscapes of trauma towards something like happiness.

Read more about Driving in Circles on BroadwayWorld.com and listen to “Dog Days.” “Eddy has undeniable stage presence and a startlingly elastic voice, able to coo and screech, howl and sing.” —The New Haven Independent

Content Transparency: This performance explores healing after trauma and contains themes of sexual violence, suicide, and PTSD. It does not contain visual depictions, reenactments, or explicit descriptions of violence.