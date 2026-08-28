Spotlight: Apply to Boston Conservatory’s Top-Ranking Musical Theater Program

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Apply by November 1 for early action to Boston Conservatory at Berklee's top-ranking BFA in musical theater.

The musical theater program at Boston Conservatory in Boston has launched countless careers through rigorous training in performance technique, authentic artistry, entrepreneurship, and personal agency. Internationally recognized and consistently ranked among the top programs in the United States, the school has earned a reputation for excellence that translates directly to Broadway success.

The program's alumni achievements speak volumes. Six alumni are picking up Tony Award nominations, including Andrew Durand BFA '08 for best lead actor and Jennifer Simard BFA '92 for best lead actress. Boston Conservatory has ranked on Playbill's top-10 list of the most represented schools on Broadway for the seventh consecutive year.

Recent graduates are already making waves in high-profile venues. Alumni have earned a coveted four-chair turn and made it to the finals on NBC's The Voice, and performed alongside Sutton Foster and Kelli O'Hara in their One Night Only performance at Tanglewood.

The program's Boston Conservatory theater faculty are composed of active theater artists and Broadway veterans who bring valuable insights and professional connections. Students also benefit from partnership with the nearby SpeakEasy Stage Company, providing real-world experiential learning at one of New England's leading theaters, known for its cutting-edge, Boston-premiere musicals and plays.

The application deadline for fall 2026 enrollment is December 1, but apply by November 1 for early action consideration.

Sign up to learn more about Boston Conservatory's musical theater program and how to apply. Visit https://bostonconservatory.berklee.edu/ for complete program information.

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