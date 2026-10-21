Spotlight: A Gothic Thriller of Possession in Boston

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Enter a 19th-century criminal lunatic asylum where the line between healer and monster blurs in this chilling world premiere one-woman thriller. Get tickets and info now.

Just in time for Halloween, Blackhollow at Greater Boston Stage Company in Stoneham drags audiences deep into a psychological descent as nurse Lucy Cull becomes entangled in a series of radical medical experiments. Devoted to her work and eager to prove herself, Lucy finds herself caught between science and something far more sinister. As the procedures grow more dangerous and the nights more restless, the question becomes impossible to ignore: Is she witnessing a breakthrough… or unleashing something that cannot be contained?

Part Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, part Jane Eyre, this haunting thriller will crawl under your skin and linger long after the lights go out. Content warning: This production contains adult themes and language and is recommended for mature audiences. Not for the squeamish.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 13 Hrs 56 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone