Spotlight: A Gothic Thriller of Possession in Boston
Enter a 19th-century criminal lunatic asylum where the line between healer and monster blurs in this chilling world premiere one-woman thriller.
Enter a 19th-century criminal lunatic asylum where the line between healer and monster blurs in this chilling world premiere one-woman thriller. Get tickets and info now.
Just in time for Halloween, Blackhollow at Greater Boston Stage Company in Stoneham drags audiences deep into a psychological descent as nurse Lucy Cull becomes entangled in a series of radical medical experiments. Devoted to her work and eager to prove herself, Lucy finds herself caught between science and something far more sinister. As the procedures grow more dangerous and the nights more restless, the question becomes impossible to ignore: Is she witnessing a breakthrough… or unleashing something that cannot be contained?
Part Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, part Jane Eyre, this haunting thriller will crawl under your skin and linger long after the lights go out. Content warning: This production contains adult themes and language and is recommended for mature audiences. Not for the squeamish.
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