Suede, The George Gritzbach Band, and Goodnight Moonshine Will Take the Stage At Spire Center For Performing Arts In 2024

Three new shows have been announced at the Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA. American Pop and Jazz singer Suede returns to the Spire Center on June 14, Roots and Rhythm Blues group The George Gritzbach Band performs on July 27, and Jazz duo Goodnight Moonshine plays on August 15. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, February 24 at 6:00 on the Spire website.

Multi-instrumentalist Suede tours nationally and internationally, filling the best rooms – from Feinstein's in San Francisco to Birdland in NYC to The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, and beyond. Her PBS special "Live at Scullers Jazz Club," Boston’s world-renowned Jazz club, has currently aired on 54 stations nationally as a fundraiser to keep PBS thriving. Playing with Suede are pianist Freddie Boyle, Marshall Wood on bass, and Steve Langone on drums.

The George Gritzbach Band plays inventive takes on classics and a healthy helping of innovative originals, offering a great mix of blues, roots, and R&B. The band has appeared at various venues and Festivals across North America, including opening for B.B. King, Bonnie Raitt, Robert Cray, and many others, as well as local nightclubs and Performing Arts Centers. The band is backed by a seasoned rhythm section featuring Scott Lariviere on bass and backing vocals, Johnny Menezes on keyboards, Christian McCarthy on drums, percussion and backing vocals, and Peter Murray on the sax.

Goodnight Moonshine is a guitar (Eben Pariser), vocal duet (Molly Venter), and a musical marriage in all senses. The duo delivers Folk-Pop songs that reflect the messiness of partnership, parenthood, and growing up. Molly Venter is a silky-voiced lead singer for the folk/country group Red Molly, a national group that has played New Haven. Eben Pariser cut his teeth as a street performer in New York City, playing the music of New Orleans with his band Roosevelt Dime.

Tickets go on sale for these shows Saturday, February 24 at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

ABOUT THE SPIRE CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS

The Greater Plymouth Performing Arts Center, Inc. (GPPAC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, dedicated to performing arts and educational programs, supporting the vibrant arts community in the greater South Shore region. The organization founded The Spire Center for Performing Arts, a town-owned venue to serve as a mecca for the arts, dedicated to showcasing music, theatre and dance performances, and arts education appealing to all generations from across the Southeastern Massachusetts region.