Spire Center Announces New Shows: Curtis Stigers, Duke Robillard, And Mike Zito

The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA announced three new shows including award-winning jazz singer Curtis Stigers on February 16, Blues artist Duke Robillard on February 17, and Mike Zito on March 9. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, October 21, at 6:00 am at spirecenter.org.

Curtis Stigers self-titled 1991 debut album sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide on the strength of self-penned hit singles like “I Wonder Why,” “You're All That Matters to Me,” and “Never Saw a Miracle.” A year later, he contributed a cover version of Nick Lowe's “(What's So Funny ‘Bout) Peace Love and Understanding” to The Bodyguard soundtrack, which has sold over 45 million copies worldwide.

Multiple appearances on The Tonight Show, The Late Show with David Letterman, The Today Show, and countless international TV shows put Stigers directly in the spotlight of popular culture. He's recorded thirteen studio albums, and his success has included co-writing with the likes of Carole King, Barry Mann, and Beth Nielsen Chapman. His songwriting talent also led to an Emmy nomination for co-writing and singing the theme song to the wildly successful TV series Sons Of Anarchy.

Duke Robillard has carved out one of the blues' most illustrious legacies while also trodding some lofty related territories as a guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, bandleader, studio sideman, producer, label operator, and educator.

Duke's resume is decorated with Grammy nominations, Handy Awards, Blues Music Awards, and other honors for his artistry, recordings, and productions within the United States and internationally. On his latest release, Duke Robillard and his Dames of Rhythm on M.C. Records, he wields an acoustic archtop and joins six thrushes for evocative and enjoyable renditions of 1920s and 1930s swing tunes; it's a worthy successor to his 2016 BMA-winning The Acoustic Blues And Roots Of Duke Robillard.

Mike Zito is one of the most lauded artists in the contemporary blues arena today. "Pearl River," the title track of his 2009 album, won Song of the Year at the Blues Music Awards. A steady succession of critically acclaimed albums followed, culminating in 2011's Greyhound, nominated for Best Rock Blues Album at that year's Blue Music Awards ceremony in Memphis.

His album, Make Blues Not War, debuted on the Billboard Blues Album Chart at number one and garnered recognition as the 2018 Rock Blues Artist of the Year at the Blues Music Awards. His album Rock' n Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry debuted on the Billboard Blues Album Chart at number one and remained on the chart for several weeks. Rock' N Roll won the Blues Music Award for Blues Rock Album of the Year, and Mike also received the Blues Music Award for Blues Rock Artist.

In 2021, Mike released Resurrection, which was a critic and fan favorite and later won the Blues Music Award for the 2022 Blues Rock Album of the Year.

Curtis Stigers will perform at The Spire on Friday, February 16, Duke Robillard on Saturday, February 17, and on Saturday, March 9, Mike Zito will perform. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, October 21, at 6:00 am at spirecenter.org. The Spire Center for Performing Arts is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.



