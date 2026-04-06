Spire Center Adds Monica Rizzio, Lisa Bastoni, and The Edwards Twins to Upcoming Lineup

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The Spire Center for the Performing Arts in Plymouth has announced three new shows, with tickets set to go on sale April 11. The lineup will include performances by Monica Rizzio, Lisa Bastoni, and The Edwards Twins across multiple dates this year.

Americana singer-songwriter Monica Rizzio will perform June 18 as part of the venue’s Lobby Series. Lisa Bastoni will return to the Spire Center on August 3, also as part of the Lobby Series, which highlights regional musicians in an intimate setting.

Performances

Monica Rizzio – June 18 at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 6:30 p.m.)

Lisa Bastoni – August 3 at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 6:30 p.m.)

The Edwards Twins – October 10 at 7:00 p.m. (doors at 6:00 p.m.) and October 11 at 1:00 p.m. (doors at 12:00 p.m.)

The Edwards Twins will appear October 10 and 11 on the main stage with their production Super Stars On Stage, featuring celebrity impersonations of performers including Billy Joel, Elton John, Neil Diamond, Ray Charles, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Bette Midler, and Barbra Streisand.

The Spire Center’s Lobby Series transforms the venue’s lobby into a 70-seat performance space and is presented by The Antonia and Vladimir Kulaev Cultural Heritage Fund.

Ticket Information

Tickets for all performances will go on sale April 11 at 6:00 a.m. and will be available at spirecenter.org.

The Spire Center for the Performing Arts is located at 25½ Court Street in Plymouth, Massachusetts.